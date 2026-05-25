Simple Recipe To Make No-Cook Mango Coconut Laddoo For A Healthy And Weight Loss Friendly Summer Snack

Bright mangoes and soft coconut create a colourful sweet that comes together without turning on the stove. No-cook mango coconut laddoo is a simple Indian-inspired dessert made by mixing ripe mango pulp with desiccated coconut, nuts, and natural sweeteners before shaping the mixture into bite-sized laddoos. The vibrant yellow colour, fruity aroma, and soft texture make these laddoos especially appealing during mango season.

Simple Recipe To Make No-Cook Mango Coconut Laddoo(Freepik)

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The refreshing no-cook mango coconut laddoo recipe for a healthy summer snack has become popular for using seasonal ingredients and requiring very little preparation. Ripe mangoes are closely associated with Indian summers, and they are sweet in nature that pairs beautifully with coconut. Since the recipe does not require cooking, it helps preserve the fresh taste of mango while creating a quick dessert that works well for warm afternoons, evening snacks, and festive gatherings.

Mango contributes vitamins, fibre, and natural sweetness">vitamins, fibre, and natural sweetness, while coconut adds texture and richness. Nuts such as almonds or cashews provide crunch and make the laddoos more nutritious">more nutritious. Dates can be used for sweetness, creating a mango coconut laddoo that combines fruity flavour with wholesome ingredients. These simple additions transform the recipe into a nutritious laddoo and healthy summer snack that fits easily into mindful eating routines.

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{{^usCountry}} No-cook mango coconut laddoo differs from coconut laddoo in that fresh mango pulp is the star ingredient. Classic coconut laddoos often rely on milk, condensed milk, or sugar for sweetness and structure, while mango coconut laddoos highlight seasonal fruit and a softer texture. The result is a lighter dessert with tropical flavour, vibrant golden colour, and a fresh taste that stands out among mango sweets and coconut treats during the summer months. Difference Between Mango Coconut Laddoo and Coconut Laddoo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No-cook mango coconut laddoo differs from coconut laddoo in that fresh mango pulp is the star ingredient. Classic coconut laddoos often rely on milk, condensed milk, or sugar for sweetness and structure, while mango coconut laddoos highlight seasonal fruit and a softer texture. The result is a lighter dessert with tropical flavour, vibrant golden colour, and a fresh taste that stands out among mango sweets and coconut treats during the summer months. Difference Between Mango Coconut Laddoo and Coconut Laddoo {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Mango Coconut Laddoo Coconut Laddoo Main Ingredient Mango pulp and coconut Coconut Taste Profile Fruity, tropical, and sweet Rich coconut flavour Texture Soft and moist Dense and chewy Colour Bright yellow White or cream Cooking Required No-cook recipe Usually cooked Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Sweetener Mango and dates Sugar or condensed milk Preparation Time Quick Moderate Seasonal Appeal Mango season special Year-round sweet Main Highlight Fresh fruit-based laddoo Classic coconut sweet View All

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{{#usCountry}} Quick Dessert Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 10 laddoos

Calories: 95 calories per laddoo

Flavour Profile: Fruity, coconutty, and sweet

Nutrition: Fibre-rich and energy-boosting

Difficulty: Easy

No-Cook Mango Coconut Laddoo with Nuts and Dates

This refreshing mango coconut laddoo combines ripe mango pulp, coconut, dates, and nuts to create a quick summer dessert with tropical flavour and soft texture.

Ingredients

1 cup thick mango pulp

1½ cups desiccated coconut

6 soft dates, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped cashews

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Extra coconut for coating

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add mango pulp, chopped dates, cardamom powder, almonds, and cashews into a mixing bowl. Gradually add desiccated coconut and mix until a thick dough-like mixture forms. Refrigerate the mixture for 15–20 minutes to make shaping easier. Take small portions and roll into round laddoos. Coat each laddoo with extra desiccated coconut. Chill for another 15 minutes before serving.

Simple Ways to Make Mango Coconut Laddoos More Nutritious

Add Chia Seeds for Extra Fibre

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Chia seeds blend easily into the mixture and improve the nutritional profile without changing the flavour significantly.

Use Fresh Alphonso or Kesar Mangoes

These varieties provide a stronger mango flavour and brighter colour.

Mix in Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds add crunch and contribute minerals and plant protein.

Add Finely Chopped Pistachios

Pistachios improve texture and make the laddoos look more attractive.

Replace Dates with Soft Figs

Figs create a different fruity sweetness and pair well with mango and coconut.

Include Oats Powder

A small amount of oat powder helps improve texture and adds fibre.

Chill Before Serving

Serving chilled enhances the fruity flavour and creates a more refreshing summer dessert experience.

Nutritional Value of Mango Coconut Laddoo

Mango coconut laddoo">Mango coconut laddoo combines seasonal fruit, coconut, and nuts to create a sweet treat with balanced nutrition and natural ingredients.

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Nutrient Amount Per Laddoo Energy 95 calories Protein 2 g Carbohydrates 12 g Fat 4 g Fibre 2 g Vitamin C Moderate View All

FAQs

Which mangoes work best for mango coconut laddoos?

Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, and other sweet ripe mango varieties work very well because they provide thick pulp and strong flavour.

How long do mango coconut laddoos stay fresh?

Mango coconut laddoos can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3–4 days.

Are mango coconut laddoos suitable for summer snacks?

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Yes. Their fruity flavour, no-cook preparation, and chilled serving style make them especially suitable during mango season and warmer months.

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