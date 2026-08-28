Sneak protein and fibre into your daily diet with this creamy green pea hummus recipe that packs 12g protein

Do you like sneaking protein into your daily diet using delicious recipes? Then peas are your answer. While eating chicken, eggs, paneer, and tofu are the go-to options for those looking for a complete protein source, peas often get ignored. It is not considered a complete protein because, though it contains all 9 essential amino acids, it provides only small amounts of methionine and cysteine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Try this traditional Ghevar recipe for a delicious homemade sweet for the festive season: Step-by-step process

But when you are on a calorie-deficient diet, peas can help you replace ketchup and mayonnaise, which contain chemicals, according to Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist. On August 21, she shared a recipe for making high-protein green pea hummus.

High-protein green peas hummus recipe

According to her, this homemade dip takes just a few minutes to make, tastes so much better, and packs 12 to 13 grams of protein. “You can add this to dosa, paratha, frankie, sandwich, wraps, basically anywhere you would normally reach for ketchup or mayo. This hummus dip is actually creamy, flavourful, and genuinely addictive, and the ingredients are already sitting in your kitchen right now,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The nutritionist reiterated that this is a great way to sneak in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals without feeling like you are on a ‘healthy diet’. Moreover, she added, “One cup gives you around 12 to 13 grams of protein, so you are not just making your food tastier, you are also supporting your muscles, skin, hair and energy with every serving.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nutritionist reiterated that this is a great way to sneak in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals without feeling like you are on a ‘healthy diet’. Moreover, she added, “One cup gives you around 12 to 13 grams of protein, so you are not just making your food tastier, you are also supporting your muscles, skin, hair and energy with every serving.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ingredients

⦿ 1 cup boiled chickpeas

⦿ 1 cup steamed green peas

⦿ 1 tbsp sesame seeds

⦿ Coriander & mint leaves

⦿ 1 to 2 green chillies

⦿ 1 garlic clove

⦿ ½ tsp jeera powder

⦿ Salt to taste

⦿ Juice of ½ lemon

⦿ 1 tbsp olive oil

⦿ 2 to 3 ice cubes

Method

Step 1: Steam the green peas for seven to eight minutes.

Step 2: Add peas, chickpeas, coriander, mint, sesame seeds, olive oil, green chilli, garlic, jeera powder, salt, lemon juice, and ice cubes to a blender.

Step 3: Blend until the mixture turns smooth and creamy. Add a splash of water if needed, and your hummus is ready.

Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and top it with olive oil, red chilli powder, pomegranate seeds, and a few boiled chickpeas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.