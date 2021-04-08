Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Spruce up your breakfast with this quick and easy Maharashtrian poha recipe
Spruce up your breakfast with this quick and easy Maharashtrian poha recipe

Poha is made with beaten rice, onions, peanuts and some mild spices this dish is perfect for a quick and easy breakfast on days you wish to eat light and healthy.
Poha(Veg Recipes of India)

Poha is a staple breakfast dish found popularly in Maharashtria cuisine but also eaten widely in North India. Made with beaten rice, onions, peanuts and some mild spices this dish is perfect for a quick and easy breakfast on days you wish to eat light and healthy. Add extra vegetables like peas, potatos, carrots if you wish to make it heartier. Check out the recipe:

Main Ingredients

1.5 cups poha (thick variety) – red or white beaten rice or flattened rice

½ cup finely chopped onions or 1 medium-sized onion

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 to 2.5 tablespoon peanuts

10 to 12 curry leaves

1 teaspoon chopped green chillies or serrano peppers or 1 to 2 green chillies

1 teaspoon sugar or add as required

2 tablespoons oil – sunflower, peanut or any neutral tasting oil

salt as required

For Garnish

2 to 3 tablespoons coriander leaves (cilantro)

1 teaspoon lemon juice or add as required

2 to 3 tablespoons grated coconut or add as required

Preparation

Start by rinsing the poha in water till they soften. They should loose their crunchiness and when you break them between your finger, they should easily get crushed or mashed, but don't let them get too wet as they will lose their structure completely. Add sugar, salt and turmeric powder to the poha and gently mix.

Dry roast the peanuts in a heavy pan till they become crunchy and keep them on the side.

Heat oil in the same pan and start by sizzling the mustard seeds, followed by the onions and sautee till the become translucent.

Add curry leaves and green chilies. Saute for half a minute then add the peanuts and stir in the poha later.

Cover and steam the poha for 2 minutes on a low flame.

Switch off the fire and let the kanda poha remain covered for 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove the lid and sprinkle some lemon juice, coriander leaves and grated coconut on poha.

Give a gentle stir and serve kanda poha hot with tea and enjoy this light and easy breakfast .

(Recipe courtesy Veg Recipes of India)

