Sugar-free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds: A Low-calorie Weight Loss Smoothie Recipe For Healthy Breakfast

A chilled glass of muskmelon, fresh mint, and creamy curd can turn an ordinary breakfast into a refreshing and nourishing start to the day. Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds has a naturally sweet summer fruit, probiotic-rich curd, cooling herbs, and fibre-rich chia seeds into a wholesome drink that supports healthy eating. Easy to prepare and naturally refreshing, this smoothie is an excellent choice for busy mornings and warm summer days.

Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds (Freepik)

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This muskmelon lassi blends ripe muskmelon, fresh mint leaves, curd, and soaked chia seeds to create a naturally sweet weight loss drink without refined sugar. Served as a protein smoothie, chia seeds recipe, or summer detox drink, it delivers protein, fibre, and hydration in every sip. The creamy texture comes from fresh curd and ripe fruit, while mint adds a cooling flavour that makes the drink especially enjoyable during hot weather.

Muskmelon is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants that support immunity, healthy skin, eye health, hydration, and normal blood pressure. Its high water content and low calorie count">high water content and low calorie count also make it suitable for healthy weight management. Chia seeds absorb several times their weight in water, helping increase fibre intake, improve digestion, support heart health with plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium">plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium, and promote lasting energy. Protein-rich curd contributes probiotics for gut health along with calcium and protein that support bone strength and muscle maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} Lassi has been enjoyed across North India for generations as a cooling dairy-based beverage, especially during the summer season. This healthier version combines muskmelon, mint, and chia seeds while avoiding refined sugar, creating a lighter breakfast drink with additional fibre and nutrients. Unlike regular curd lassi that often relies on added sugar for sweetness, this recipe depends on naturally ripe muskmelon for flavour while boosting nutrition through chia seeds and fresh herbs. The result is a refreshing breakfast smoothie that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, healthy digestion, and weight-management goals without compromising on taste. Muskmelon Mint Chia Lassi vs Regular Sweet Lassi: Which One Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lassi has been enjoyed across North India for generations as a cooling dairy-based beverage, especially during the summer season. This healthier version combines muskmelon, mint, and chia seeds while avoiding refined sugar, creating a lighter breakfast drink with additional fibre and nutrients. Unlike regular curd lassi that often relies on added sugar for sweetness, this recipe depends on naturally ripe muskmelon for flavour while boosting nutrition through chia seeds and fresh herbs. The result is a refreshing breakfast smoothie that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, healthy digestion, and weight-management goals without compromising on taste. Muskmelon Mint Chia Lassi vs Regular Sweet Lassi: Which One Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds Regular Sweet Lassi Sweetener Natural sweetness from muskmelon Added sugar Calories Lower Higher Fibre High Low Protein Moderate Moderate Hydration Excellent Moderate Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Less suitable Added Nutrients Chia seeds, mint, muskmelon Mainly curd Blood Sugar Impact More balanced Higher Summer Refreshment Cooling and hydrating Cooling but sweeter Best Time to Drink Breakfast or mid-morning Occasional refreshment View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Chia Soaking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian Fusion

Main Ingredients: Muskmelon, curd, chia seeds

Best Served: Chilled

Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds Recipe

Fresh muskmelon, cooling mint, creamy curd, and chia seeds create a naturally sweet breakfast smoothie rich in fibre and protein.

Ingredients

2 cups ripe muskmelon cubes

1 cup low-fat curd

2 tablespoons chia seeds

10-12 fresh mint leaves

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon lemon juice

½ cup chilled water

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions

Soak the chia seeds in water for 15 minutes. Add muskmelon, curd, mint leaves, cumin powder, lemon juice, and chilled water to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Stir in the soaked chia seeds. Pour into chilled serving glasses. Garnish with mint leaves and a few muskmelon cubes. Serve immediately.

Easy Ways to Make Your Lassi More Nutritious

Use homemade low-fat curd for better protein and probiotic content. Choose naturally ripe muskmelon instead of adding sugar. Soak chia seeds properly to improve digestion. Add a spoonful of Greek yogurt for extra protein. Include fresh mint leaves for natural freshness and digestive support. Add flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids. Serve the lassi chilled without adding ice cream. Avoid artificial sweeteners to preserve the natural fruit flavour. Use fresh seasonal muskmelon for maximum vitamins and hydration. Drink the lassi immediately after preparation for the best nutritional value.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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This refreshing muskmelon lassi combines fruit, probiotics, and fibre">probiotics, and fibre to provide balanced nutrition for breakfast or healthy snacking. The drink naturally supplies hydration, vitamins, protein, and healthy fats while remaining low in calories.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 165 kcal Protein 8 g Carbohydrates 22 g Fat 5 g Fibre 7 g Calcium 220 mg Potassium 430 mg Vitamin C 38 mg Vitamin A 3400 IU Omega-3 Fat 2.8 g View All

FAQs

Is sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds good for weight loss?

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Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds provides fibre, protein, and natural sweetness that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

Can sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds be consumed for breakfast?

Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds makes a nutritious breakfast by combining probiotics, hydration, vitamins, and plant-based fibre.

Why are chia seeds added to sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi?

Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds contains extra fibre, omega-3 fats, and minerals that support digestion, heart health, and longer-lasting energy.