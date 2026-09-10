Switch up boring old egg curry: Try this fitness coach-recommended masala steamed eggs recipe

Bored of the same old egg curry and omelette? Even a protein-packed staple like eggs can start feeling a little dull when they keep showing up on your plate in the same familiar forms. This is a sign to switch things up! We found a fun recipe that gives everyday eggs a delicious makeover, changing up both the texture and flavour.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared an interesting take on egg curry – featuring steamed eggs cut into cubes and simmered in a spicy onion-tomato gravy. In an Instagram video shared on September 10, D'Souza walks viewers through the complete ingredients list and step-by-step preparation for masala steamed eggs recipe.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the steamed eggs
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 5 whole eggs
- 1 green chilli, sliced
- ½ handful fresh coriander, chopped
- ¼ onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup peas
For the curry
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Remaining chopped onion
- ½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tomato, chopped
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup peas
- ½ cup water
- Fresh coriander, for garnish
Method
Prepare the steamed eggs
- In a bowl, combine the mustard oil, eggs, sliced green chilli, chopped coriander, onion, chilli powder, salt and ¼ cup peas. Whisk or mix well until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Fill a separate pan halfway with water and place a silicone pad at the bottom. Carefully place the bowl containing the egg mixture over the water.
- Cover and steam over low heat for up to 30 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set and cooked through.
Prepare the curry
- Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and remaining chopped onion. Fry until the onion turns golden brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and chopped tomato. Mix well and cook until the tomato softens and becomes mushy.
- Add the garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and salt. Mix well to combine.
- Pour in half cup of water, stir and cook for about five minutes, allowing the masala to come together.
- Add one cup of peas and another half cup of water. Mix well, cover and reduce the heat to low.
- Once the curry has cooked for the initial five minutes, switch off the heat and keep it aside until the steamed eggs are ready.
Assemble and serve
- Once the eggs are fully steamed, carefully remove them from the bowl and cut them into bite-sized cubes.
- Bring the curry back to the heat and gently add the steamed egg cubes. Mix carefully so the pieces remain intact.
- Cook everything together for about two minutes, allowing the eggs to absorb the flavours of the masala.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.
Approx nutrition
- Calories – 740 kcal
- Protein – 32 g
- Carbs – 7 g
- Fats – 65 g
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the steamed eggs
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 5 whole eggs
- 1 green chilli, sliced
- ½ handful fresh coriander, chopped
- ¼ onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup peas
For the curry
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- Remaining chopped onion
- ½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tomato, chopped
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup peas
- ½ cup water
- Fresh coriander, for garnish
Method
Prepare the steamed eggs
- In a bowl, combine the mustard oil, eggs, sliced green chilli, chopped coriander, onion, chilli powder, salt and ¼ cup peas. Whisk or mix well until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Fill a separate pan halfway with water and place a silicone pad at the bottom. Carefully place the bowl containing the egg mixture over the water.
- Cover and steam over low heat for up to 30 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set and cooked through.
Prepare the curry
- Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and remaining chopped onion. Fry until the onion turns golden brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and chopped tomato. Mix well and cook until the tomato softens and becomes mushy.
- Add the garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and salt. Mix well to combine.
- Pour in half cup of water, stir and cook for about five minutes, allowing the masala to come together.
- Add one cup of peas and another half cup of water. Mix well, cover and reduce the heat to low.
- Once the curry has cooked for the initial five minutes, switch off the heat and keep it aside until the steamed eggs are ready.
Assemble and serve
- Once the eggs are fully steamed, carefully remove them from the bowl and cut them into bite-sized cubes.
- Bring the curry back to the heat and gently add the steamed egg cubes. Mix carefully so the pieces remain intact.
- Cook everything together for about two minutes, allowing the eggs to absorb the flavours of the masala.
- Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.
Approx nutrition
- Calories – 740 kcal
- Protein – 32 g
- Carbs – 7 g
- Fats – 65 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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