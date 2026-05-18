Thick Greek Yoghurt Raita With Omega Rich Seeds For Refreshing Everyday Summer Meals

Superfood Greek yoghurt raita combines creamy Greek yoghurt, cucumber, herbs, flax seeds, and chia seeds to create a high-protein Indian side dish with rich texture, fresh flavour, and colourful appearance.

Thick Greek Yoghurt Raita(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raita has long been part of Indian meals because yoghurt-based dishes pair naturally with rice, rotis, and grilled foods during hot weather. This updated version uses Greek yoghurt instead of regular curd to create thicker consistency and higher protein content. Seeds like flax and chia are added for texture and nutritional balance while fresh vegetables keep the raita suitable for summer eating.

Superfood Greek yoghurt raita differs from regular raita because the yoghurt remains thicker and creamier while the seeds add slight crunch and nutty flavour. Compared to plain cucumber raita, this version develops richer texture and more balanced protein content without depending on heavy ingredients or creamy sauces.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Greek yoghurt provides protein and probiotics">protein and probiotics while flax and chia seeds contribute healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients">healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients. Fresh cucumber and herbs also add hydration and freshness, making the raita suitable for lighter summer meals and balanced eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greek yoghurt provides protein and probiotics">protein and probiotics while flax and chia seeds contribute healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients">healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients. Fresh cucumber and herbs also add hydration and freshness, making the raita suitable for lighter summer meals and balanced eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Its creamy consistency, crunchy seeds, and mild tangy flavour make it suitable for lunch plates, grilled dishes, or wraps. The combination of Greek yoghurt, herbs, and seeds creates a keto-friendly Indian side dish that feels refreshing, practical, and flavourful during summer months. Comparison Between Superfood Greek Yoghurt Raita and Regular Curd Raita {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its creamy consistency, crunchy seeds, and mild tangy flavour make it suitable for lunch plates, grilled dishes, or wraps. The combination of Greek yoghurt, herbs, and seeds creates a keto-friendly Indian side dish that feels refreshing, practical, and flavourful during summer months. Comparison Between Superfood Greek Yoghurt Raita and Regular Curd Raita {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Feature Superfood Greek Yoghurt Raita Regular Curd Raita Main Base Greek yoghurt Regular curd Texture Thick, creamy, and crunchy Smooth and light Taste Profile Nutty, mildly tangy, and rich Fresh and mildly tangy Protein Content Higher Moderate Healthy Fats Present from seeds Lower Added Ingredients Flax seeds and chia seeds Basic vegetables and spices Consistency Dense and creamy Thin and soft Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Protein and omega-3 richness Cooling meal accompaniment Best Pairing Wraps, grilled foods, and bowls Rice dishes and parathas View All

Quick High Protein Raita Snapshot

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: 130 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Creamy, nutty, fresh, and mildly tangy

Nutrition: High protein and omega-3 rich

Difficulty: Easy

Thick Greek Yoghurt Raita with Crunchy Seeds and Fresh Herbs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This superfood Greek yoghurt raita combines thick yoghurt, cucumber, herbs, flax seeds, and chia seeds to create a cooling side dish with creamy texture and refreshing flavour. The seeds add crunch while the herbs improve freshness naturally.

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1/2 cucumber, finely chopped

1 tablespoon flax seeds

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

1 tablespoon mint leaves

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Salt as needed

2 tablespoons chilled water

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add Greek yoghurt into a chilled mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Thick yoghurt helps maintain creamy consistency without becoming watery. Add chopped cucumber, coriander leaves, and mint leaves into the yoghurt. Mix gently so the vegetables remain crisp and fresh. Sprinkle flax seeds and chia seeds into the bowl. The seeds create slight crunch and improve texture naturally. Add roasted cumin powder and salt. Stir evenly so the spices blend properly into the yoghurt mixture. Add chilled water if lighter consistency is preferred. Refrigerate briefly before serving with rice dishes, wraps, or grilled foods.

Tips to Make Greek Yoghurt Raita More Nutritious

Add Mixed Seeds Instead of Using Only One Type

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Combining flax, chia, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds improves texture and nutrient variety. Different seeds also add more healthy fats and crunch naturally.

Use Homemade Greek Yoghurt

Homemade Greek yoghurt usually contains fresher flavour and thicker texture. It also allows better control over ingredients and consistency.

Include Finely Chopped Spinach or Microgreens

Small amounts of spinach or microgreens add colour, iron, and freshness. They blend easily into the raita without overpowering the flavour.

Add Roasted Garlic Powder Lightly

A small amount of roasted garlic powder improves savoury flavour naturally. It also pairs well with the creamy yoghurt and crunchy seeds.

Replace Regular Salt with Pink Salt or Black Salt

Mineral-rich salts add stronger flavour balance with smaller quantities. They also complement the tanginess of Greek yoghurt better.

Use Chilled Cucumber Instead of Room Temperature Vegetables

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cold cucumber keeps the raita fresher and more refreshing during summer meals. It also improves the overall texture and serving experience.

Add Crushed Walnuts for Extra Omega-3

Walnuts blend well with flax and chia seeds while adding mild crunch. They also improve the richness and nutritional balance of the dish.

Finish with Fresh Herbs Just Before Serving

Mint and coriander taste brighter when added at the end. Fresh herbs also improve aroma and visual appeal naturally.

Nutritional Value of Superfood Greek Yoghurt Raita

Superfood Greek yoghurt raita">Superfood Greek yoghurt raita combines thick yoghurt, seeds, cucumber, and herbs to create a protein-rich summer side with balanced texture and refreshing flavour.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 130 calories Protein 10 g Carbohydrates 7 g Fat 7 g Fibre 3 g Omega-3 Moderate View All

FAQs

Is Greek yoghurt raita suitable for summer meals?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Greek yoghurt raita contains chilled yoghurt, cucumber, and herbs that help create a refreshing summer side dish. Its creamy texture pairs well with rice, wraps, and grilled foods.

Can regular curd be used instead of Greek yoghurt?

Regular curd can also be used, though the texture may become thinner and less creamy. Straining the curd slightly can help improve consistency.

Which seeds work best in high-protein raita?

Flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds work especially well in raita recipes. They improve crunch, healthy fats, and nutritional balance naturally.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON