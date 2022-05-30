This summer, the heart wants what it wants – ice lollies. Recipe inside

Summer is here, and so is the scorching heat. While we sit back and stay inside the home during the summer afternoons, we also cannot help but reminisce about the after-school walks with friends and relishing on ice lollies bought from the shops right outside the school gate. We may have grown up from that age, but the heart always wants what it wants. And this time, the heart wants ice lollies, and more popularly known as chuskis, with aam panna and masala shikanji syrups.

Chef Kunal Kapur came to the rescue and shared a super easy and fun recipe of ice lollies that can be made at home with your loved ones. Try out this recipe and enjoy the afternoon relishing on lollies together.

Ingredients:

For Ice Gola

Ice cubes – 2kg or as requied

Ice Cream sticks – 8

Glass – 1 or as required

Chat masala – to taste

Aam Panna Syrup (makes 10 cups)

Ripe mango, Cubed – 250gm

Raw mango, Cubed – 150gm

Sugar – 200gm

Black salt – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Roasted cumin, crushed – 2 tsp

Black pepper powder – ¾ tsp

Masala Shikanji

Sugar – 300gm

Water – 1 cup

Black salt – 1 tsp

Lemon – 6-7 or to taste

Roasted cumin – ½ tsp

Mint leaves – 2 cups

Method:

Peel mangoes and extract the pulp. Add the pulp to a pan and add peeled raw mango, water, sugar, salt, and rock salt and boil together. Once the raw mango is soft, take it out and cool it down. Meanwhile pour the mixture to a mixture grinder and make a fine puree. Take out the mixture in a bowl and add roasted cumin powder and black pepper. Keep the aam panna preparation aside. Make a sugar syrup with water and sugar. After it comes to a boil, add salt, roasted cumin seeds, black pepper and coriander powder, stir abd cook till the one string consistency comes. Take it in a bowl and squeeze lemons in it till it turns tangy. Cool the mixture and add the syrup in blender with mint leaves and blend everything together. Keep the masala shikanji syrup aside. For chuski, first break the ice, with a hammer. Wrap the ice cubes in a clean cloth and make a sack of sorts and then hammer it with a heavy object. Add this coarsely crushed ice in a mixer grinder and further crush it into thin flakes of ice-like snow. Take the crushed ice in a glass and fill it till half. Then press it down with your fingers hard. Add an ice-cream stick in the middle. Take the chuski out of the glass by pulling the ice-cream stick. Add the syrup of your choice. Chef Kunal Kapur recommended that for masala shikanji syrup, some chat masala can also be sprinkled on the lollies for enhanced taste.

