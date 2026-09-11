This tamatar dhania shorba by chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the best comfort food you need: See step-by-step preparation

The monsoon is nearing its end this year, and soon, there will be a nip in the air signalling the beginning of winter. And in such weather, a warm bowl of tomato coriander shorba is just the dish you need to stay healthy and satisfied.

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for the dish on his blog, which requires a prep time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of around 25 minutes. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for tamatar dhaniya shorba 4-5 large tomatoes (tamatar)

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons butter

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

15-20 black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

6-8 fresh coriander stems

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Crushed black peppercorns to sprinkle Method of preparation Roughly chop the tomatoes. Heat the oil and butter in a pressure cooker, add garlic, ginger, green chillies, black peppercorns, bay leaf and coriander stems and mix well. Next, add tomatoes, salt, sugar and red chilli powder in the pressure cooker, mix well and sauté for two to three minutes. Add three cups of water, mix, and once the mixture comes to a boil, cover and cook on medium heat till three to four whistles are released. Open the lid of the cooker once the pressure settles completely. Grind the contents to a fine mixture with a hand blender. Strain the mixture into a non-stick kadai, add half a cup of water, mix well and bring the mixture to a boil. Pour into individual serving cups, sprinkle crushed black peppercorns on top and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for tamatar dhaniya shorba 4-5 large tomatoes (tamatar)

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons butter

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

15-20 black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

6-8 fresh coriander stems

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Crushed black peppercorns to sprinkle Method of preparation Roughly chop the tomatoes. Heat the oil and butter in a pressure cooker, add garlic, ginger, green chillies, black peppercorns, bay leaf and coriander stems and mix well. Next, add tomatoes, salt, sugar and red chilli powder in the pressure cooker, mix well and sauté for two to three minutes. Add three cups of water, mix, and once the mixture comes to a boil, cover and cook on medium heat till three to four whistles are released. Open the lid of the cooker once the pressure settles completely. Grind the contents to a fine mixture with a hand blender. Strain the mixture into a non-stick kadai, add half a cup of water, mix well and bring the mixture to a boil. Pour into individual serving cups, sprinkle crushed black peppercorns on top and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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