Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. However, it is not just February 14 that is celebrated as the day of love, couples nowadays start the celebrations a week before by pampering their special someone with gifts and notes. There is nothing better than giving a personalised gift or preparing their favourite meals.

Everybody can buy chocolates and flowers, but to make this Rose Day special for your loved ones, you can make a special dessert and satiate their sweet tooth. Making desserts at home is not that difficult and it adds a personal touch, making the meal all the more special.

Today, we are going to share with you the recipe of delicious Tiramisu, that you will enjoy making. These are made in cups, so you need not worry about cutlery or getting a knife, just sit back and enjoy your labour of love. Without further delay, let’s dive into the recipe:

Tiramisu Cups:

Ingredients (For three cups):

3 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1 tbsp whole milk

8 oz mascarpone or cream cheese

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup espresso

9-10 piece ladyfinger biscuits

Method:

We will start by dipping the ladyfinger biscuits in the espresso mixture. Ladyfinger biscuits soak up a lot of liquid within 1 second, so make it a very quick dunk. You don’t want them overly saturated and soggy. Once done, keep them aside.

For the next step, in a medium-size bowl, add egg yolks, milk and the sugar. Place the egg yolks, sugar and milk in a double boiler or a metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.

Stir this mixture frequently with a whisk for 6-7 minutes. Set it aside and let it cool. Add mascarpone or cream cheese to it and mix using an electric hand mixer. To this, slowly add the heavy whipping cream and the vanilla extract.

Mix all of them with a spatula until well combined. Now, for the final step, begin layering each cup. The first layer has to be the mascarpone mix and then ladyfinger biscuits. Repeat until the cup is full. Top with more cocoa powder and serve this delicious coffee-flavoured dessert.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ charmerkitchen)

