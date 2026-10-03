Tired of making the same sabji? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji with soft wadi, spiced curd gravy and flavourful tadka

If you are looking for a comforting vegetarian meal that pairs well with roti or chapati, Besan Ki Sabji is worth trying. Chef Ranveer Brar’s recipe combines steamed besan wadi with a spiced curd-based gravy and a fragrant tadka, creating a hearty dish that can be prepared in about 30 minutes. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe )

Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25–30 minutes

Serves: 2–4

Ingredients

For Besan Wadi

½ cup beaten curd

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 cup gram flour (besan)

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

For the curd mixture

2 cups beaten curd

1 tsp ghee

Salt to taste

2 green chillies, chopped

1-inch piece ginger, chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1½ tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp gram flour (besan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For the gravy 2 tsp ghee

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

½ tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

½ tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

2–3 dried red chillies

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Prepared curd mixture

1½ cups water

Prepared besan wadi For the tadka 1 tsp oil

¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

¼ tsp onion seeds (kalonji)

¼ tsp white sesame seeds

A pinch of Degi red chilli powder For garnish Fresh mint leaves Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the gravy 2 tsp ghee

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

½ tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

½ tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

2–3 dried red chillies

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Prepared curd mixture

1½ cups water

Prepared besan wadi For the tadka 1 tsp oil

¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

¼ tsp onion seeds (kalonji)

¼ tsp white sesame seeds

A pinch of Degi red chilli powder For garnish Fresh mint leaves Method {{/usCountry}}

Read More

1. Make the besan wadi: Mix curd, turmeric, red chilli powder, hing, besan and salt into a smooth batter. Add oil, steam in a greased mould for 10–12 minutes, cool and cut into pieces.

2. Prepare curd mixture: Mix beaten curd with ghee, salt, green chillies, ginger, turmeric, red chilli powder, hing, coriander powder and besan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

3. Make gravy: Heat ghee and temper methi seeds, cumin, fennel, dry red chillies and hing. Add the curd mixture and stir on medium heat.

4. Add 1½ cups water, cover and cook until the gravy boils.

5. Add the prepared besan wadi, cover and simmer on low heat for 3–4 minutes.

6. Make tadka: Heat oil and splutter ajwain, kalonji and sesame seeds. Add red chilli powder.

7. Pour the tadka over the sabji, garnish with fresh mint and serve hot with chapati.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.