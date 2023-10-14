Top 5 Halloween recipes to try this spooky season

With just weeks left for Halloween, it's the perfect time to sort your holiday recipes for this spooky season. From baking to cooking, here's a list of five recipes we have compiled for you to make your Halloween party scary-delicious! No, the list does not include the cliche pigs in a blanket. These recipes are sure to bring out your creative side.

Scary apple pie

Scary-delicious Halloween recipes for you to try(Instagram)

Apple pies are an all-time favourite dish, especially in the fall season. It doesn't get any better than a piping hot cup of coffee paired with a generous slice of apple pie. To give it the perfect Halloween kick, you can carve a scary face with apple slices in place of sharp teeth.

Here are the ingredients you need for this sweet delight -

For dough: 400 grams of flour, 90 grams of sugar, 200 grams of butter, 2 eggs, 2 pinches of salt, and add water as needed.

For filling: 1 jar of applesauce (around 600 grams), 5 apples, 2 tbsp maple syrup, and 2 tsp of 4 spice mix.

Steps:

In a food processor, mix flour, sugar and salt. As for the consistency of butter, make sure it is soft and not completely melted. Then mix everything together along with the eggs. Finally, knead the dough and keep it in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes. After prepping your pie dish with butter and flour, divide the dough into two parts, and keep one half in the fridge for the tart cover. After evenly spreading the dough, place it in the pie dish and pour cooked apple sauce on it. Roll out the second part of the dough and carve a scary face on it using a knife. Place it on top of the base and seal the two parts with some egg. Using a brush, spread some egg mix on top, which will give it a shine after the pie is baked. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees and bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

Cute pumpkin breads

If you love bread, then this one is for you! These cute little pumpkin breads are the perfect appetiser for your Halloween party.

Ingredients (makes 6 pumpkin bread): 250 grams of flour, 200 grams of pumpkin puree baked in the oven, 4 grams of fresh yeast, 5 ml of honey or any other sweetener, 3 grams of salt, 50 ml of cold water, and 10 ml olive oil.

Steps:

Add honey and yeast in a glass with 5 ml of water and mix it completely. In a bowl, mix the pumpkin puree with flour. Then add the yeast to it and mix it using some water. Add the salt and oil and mix again until the compound is compact. Mix everything together into a dough and knead for at least 10 minutes. Place the dough in a bowl, cover with clear film and let it sit till the yeast activates. It should become at least double in size. Divide the dough into 6 equal parts and form them into balls. Cut 6 pieces of spinach and soak them in a bowl with olive oil. Take a ball and tie it in the center horizontally with a twine, spin it gently and tie it in half but this time vertically, then continue with the remaining two quarters till the ball is divided into eight parts. Repeat the same with the remaining dough balls. Let them sit for an hour, then lather them with soy milk and bake at 170 degrees for 15 minutes.

Skull pockets with mushroom filling

Skull-themed recipes are an essential part of Halloween parties. Up your recipe game with these skull pockets filled with Lion's Mane mushrooms, sweet potatoes, black beans, and feta cheese.

Ingredients: 1 - 1.5 chopped large sweet potatoes, cooking oil spray, 1/8 tsp cumin, 1 tsp paprika, salt & pepper to taste, black beans, 2 tbsp vegan butter, 2 tbsp flour, 1/4 cup onion, chopped, 2 tsp minced garlic, 3-4 mini chopped sweet peppers, 1/4 cup plant-based milk, 1/2 cup vegetable broth, 2 cans black beans, rinsed & drained, 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, 1/2 tsp thyme, salt to taste, 1/4 black pepper, feta cheese, premade pizza dough, 8oz shredded Lion's Mane mushroom

Steps:

Cook the mushrooms in a pan on medium heat. Then, season the mushroom with your choice of marinade and/or dry seasonings and set aside. Dice the sweet potatoes, lightly spray with cooking oil, and season. Then, bake or air-fry until tender. Blend a small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to create a smooth texture. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt the vegan butter in a pot, on low to medium heat and sprinkle in the flour while continuously stirring. In 3-5 minutes, the roux should appear light brown and slightly puffy. Add chopped onion, minced garlic, and chopped mini-sweet peppers to the roux. Cook for 5 minutes but make sure that the the roux doesn't burn. Add plant-based milk, vegetable broth, black beans, 3 tablespoons of the chipotle sauce, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes. Add sweet potatoes and Lion's Mane mushroom. Roll out pizza dough and cut it into sections to fit your baking mould. Place the dough in a mould and fill it with the black bean and sweet potato mixture. Bake for 20-30 at 400 degrees.

Frankenstein-inspired green bread

Shared on Instagram, this green bread recipe is perfect for Halloween. It is important to note that this recipe doesn't have any food colour additives. The only ingredients you need for this recipe are- 1tsp baking soda, 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar, 4 eggs, and 1 cup of Organic butter by Sun Butter.

Steps:

Add baking soda and apple cider vinegar to a mixing bowl and let it sit. Then, add eggs and whisk with an electric mixer or stand mixer until eggs are fluffy. Add Sun Butter and continue mixing. Pour batter into a lined bread pan (or cupcake tins) and bake at 350 F for about 30 -35 minutes. Place in refrigerator for at least 3 hours. The bread should turn a deep green after a few hours in the refrigerator.

Spooky cookie pizza

If you are looking for last-minute recipes for a fun Halloween dinner, then this is the perfect sweet treat. All the ingredients you need for this can be purchased from any grocery store. These are -1 to 2 packs of premade cookie dough, 1 pack of frosting, 1 tube of black frosting, sprinkles and edible spider sweets for garnish.

Steps:

Follow the baking instructions on your store-bought cookie dough pack. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Gently heat up the frosting in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Pour and spread the frosting on the cake and garnish as you like.

