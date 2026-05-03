Try Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe At Home With Natural Ingredients For a Protein-rich Dessert

A gently simmered kadhi with a hint of raw mango can bring a refreshing twist to everyday meals. Raw mango kadhi for weight loss combines curd, gram flour, and seasonal mango to create a light curry that fits perfectly into summer eating habits.

Raw Mango Kadhi for Weight Loss(Freepik)

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This dish is inspired by regional kadhi variations found across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North India. Instead of using only sour curd for tanginess, raw mango is added to bring a natural sour taste that feels fresh and seasonal. The kadhi is cooked slowly with spices, allowing flavours to blend smoothly.

Raw mango kadhi is different from regular kadhi because it uses raw mango for tang instead of relying only on curd. This gives it a slightly fruity sharpness while keeping the texture light. Compared to richer curries, it uses less oil and simple ingredients, making it a healthy kadhi recipe.

Raw mango is used instead of ripe mango because it has a natural sourness that balances the curd and enhances the flavour of kadhi. Ripe mango would add sweetness, which can change the taste profile and make the dish heavier. Raw mango also blends better with spices, keeping the curry fresh, light, and suitable for summer meals

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{{^usCountry}} Raw mango provides vitamin C and antioxidants">vitamin C and antioxidants, while curd adds probiotics">adds probiotics that support gut health. Gram flour contributes protein, making this a balanced, low calorie Indian meal. This probiotic curry works well for digestion and hydration, especially during warmer days. What Makes This Kadhi Unique from Other Variations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raw mango provides vitamin C and antioxidants">vitamin C and antioxidants, while curd adds probiotics">adds probiotics that support gut health. Gram flour contributes protein, making this a balanced, low calorie Indian meal. This probiotic curry works well for digestion and hydration, especially during warmer days. What Makes This Kadhi Unique from Other Variations {{/usCountry}}

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Raw Mango Kadhi Regular Kadhi Uses raw mango for tang Uses only sour curd Fresh and slightly fruity taste Sour and creamy taste Light and seasonal Slightly heavier Lower oil usage Can include more oil Summer-friendly flavour All-season dish View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Highlights Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 3–4 servings

Calories: 140–180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly spiced, and light

Nutrition: Rich in protein, probiotics, and vitamin C

Difficulty: Easy Recipe To Make Tangy Raw Mango Kadhi with Smooth Texture for Summer Meals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Highlights Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 3–4 servings

Calories: 140–180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly spiced, and light

Nutrition: Rich in protein, probiotics, and vitamin C

Difficulty: Easy Recipe To Make Tangy Raw Mango Kadhi with Smooth Texture for Summer Meals {{/usCountry}}

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This kadhi has a smooth, slightly thin texture with a balanced tang from raw mango. The flavour feels fresh and mildly spiced, making it suitable for summer meals. The light consistency pairs well with rice and feels easy to digest.

Ingredients

1 raw mango (peeled and chopped)

1 cup curd

2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ginger paste

Salt as needed

For Tempering:

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1–2 dried red chillies

Curry leaves

Step-by-Step Instructions

Blend curd and gram flour with water until smooth and lump-free. Add turmeric, ginger paste, and salt, mixing well. In a pan, cook chopped raw mango pieces with a little water until soft. Pour the curd mixture into the pan and mix well. Cook on low flame, stirring continuously to prevent curdling. Simmer until the kadhi thickens slightly and the mango blends into the curry. Prepare tempering by heating oil and adding mustard seeds, cumin, red chillies, and curry leaves. Pour tempering over kadhi and mix gently before serving.

Smart Cooking Tips for Better Taste and Consistency

Select the Right Mango

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Choosing slightly sour mango ensures the flavour remains balanced and not too sharp.

Keep the Mixture Smooth

Mixing curd and gram flour properly helps avoid lumps and keeps the texture even.

Cook Slowly for Better Results

Low heat cooking prevents curd from splitting and improves overall flavour.

Stir for Consistent Texture

Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and even kadhi.

Adjust Thickness as Needed

Adding water gradually helps control the consistency of the curry.

Finish with Fresh Tempering

Adding tempering at the end enhances aroma and overall taste.

Nutritional Highlights of Raw Mango Kadhi

According to USDA">USDA, this kadhi provides a combination of protein, probiotics, and vitamins, making it a balanced option for summer meals.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 160 calories Protein 6 g Carbohydrates 18 g Fat 5 g Fibre 2 g Vitamin C 20 mg View All

Ingredient Insights for Better Nutrition

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Each ingredient adds to the overall nutritional value of this kadhi. Curd contributes probiotics, gram flour provides plant-based protein, and raw mango adds vitamin C and a fresh taste. Together, these elements create a meal that supports digestion and balanced nutrition.

Ingredient Benefit Raw Mango Provides vitamin C and freshness Curd Adds probiotics Gram Flour Provides protein Spices Support digestion Tempering Adds aroma and taste View All

FAQs

Can raw mango kadhi be made without gram flour?

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Gram flour helps thicken the kadhi and adds protein. Skipping it may affect both texture and nutritional value.

How to reduce the sourness if the mango is too tangy?

Adding a little extra curd or water can help balance the sharp taste of very sour mangoes.

Is this kadhi suitable for daily meals?

Yes kadhi can be included in regular meals in moderate portions due to its light ingredients and balanced nutrition.

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