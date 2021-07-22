Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Try out Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for Manchow Soup to warm you up this monsoon

Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for Manchow Soup is perfect to warm and fill you up in this rainy weather. Check it out...
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Manchow Soup(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Indo-Asian food is one of the most loved fusion cuisines in India, so much so that most Indian's consider it to be synonymous with authentic Asian cuisine. There are always a few staples that are a must when one thinks of such Indo-Asian food including dishes like Fried Rice, Chilli Paneer or Chicken, Manchurian, and soups like sweet corn, hot and sour and manchow.

And if you are a lover of soups, then Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for Manchow Soup is perfect to warm and fill you up in this rainy weather. Check it out...

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Oil

1 inch Ginger – finely chopped

2 medium cloves Garlic – finely chopped

1 fresh Green Chilli – chopped

1 medium Onion – finely chopped

1 Dry Red Chilli – charred

1 small Carrot – finely diced

¼ medium Cabbage – finely diced

3-4 medium Mushroom – small diced

2 tbsp Soya Sauce

Salt to taste

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

1 tsp Sugar

Water

1 tsp Vinegar

4-6 French Beans – finely chopped

1 medium whole Spring Onion – chopped

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves –

For Fried Noodles:

1 cup Noodles – boiled

1 tbsp Corn-starch

Oil for frying

For Slurry:

2 heaped tbsp Corn-starch

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

Water

Method to prepare

Start by heating oil in a wok or kadai, then and add ginger, garlic, green chilli, onion and saute for a minute.

Then add charred dry red chilli and then add carrot, cabbage, mushroom saute for 2-3 minutes on high flames.

Now add soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder, sugar, water and boil it for 5-6 minutes.

After this, you can add the vinegar boil for a minute and add french beans, spring onion, coriander leaves, mix it then add corn-starch slurry and stir it continuously until lightly thickened.

Serve hot with fried noodles. Enjoy with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

