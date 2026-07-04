Try these 2 easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home: See step-by-step process

Caesar salad is one of the iconic dishes invented by Italian-American restaurateur Caesar Cardini. Celebrated every year on July 4th as National Caesar Salad Day, this day invites everyone to enjoy one of the world’s most universally loved salads. Here are some of the chef- approved salad recipes you can try at home to add a twist to your healthy meals.

Easy Caesar salad recipes for a refreshing meal at home. (Unsplash)

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Beyond the Bowl

Shared by Sitaram Jalvi, Sous Chef, Deltin Royal, Goa, this salad features the crisp texture of the romaine lettuce, complemented by the rich, creamy Caesar dressing and perfectly grilled chicken.

Ingredients

120 g Romaine lettuce

30 g Caesar dressing

20 g Parmesan cheese (Shaved)

25 g garlic croutons

100 g grilled chicken

Freshly cracked black pepper

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{{^usCountry}} One lemon wedge For dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One lemon wedge For dressing {{/usCountry}}

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Egg yolk

Dijon mustard

Garlic

Anchovies

Worcestershire sauce

Fresh lemon juice

Parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Beyond the Bowl salad recipe.

Method

Step 1: Wash, chill, and hand-tear the romaine lettuce to retain its crisp texture.

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Step 2: Prepare the Caesar dressing by blending together the egg yolk, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, fresh lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, and extra virgin olive oil until smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Season the dressing with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

Step 4: Gently toss the romaine lettuce with the dressing until evenly coated.

Step 5: Add the grilled chicken and garlic croutons, ensuring they are well incorporated.

Step 6: Finish with generous Parmesan shavings and a sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper.

Step 7: Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.

Chicken Caesar salad

Shared by Chef Pritesh Narvekar, Chef De Partie, Deltin Suites, Goa, this Chicken Caesar salad is a classic dish loved for its fresh ingredients, creamy dressing, and perfectly grilled chicken. It is a healthy and satisfying meal that can be served as a starter or a main course.

Ingredients

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200 g boneless chicken breast

One head of romaine lettuce,

Half a cup of croutons

One-fourth cup of grated Parmesan cheese.

One anchovies fillet

Two tbsp Caesar dressing

One tsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Chicken Caesar salad recipe.

For dressing

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Three tbsp mayonnaise

One tsp Dijon mustard

One tsp Worcestershire sauce

One tbsp lemon juice

One garlic clove (minced)

Two tbsp grated Parmesan cheese.

Two tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Mix all ingredients until smooth. Chill for 15 minutes.

For garnish

Parmesan shavings

Freshly cracked black pepper

Extra croutons

Anchovies fillet

Method

Step 1: Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Step 2: Grill or pan-sear the chicken until fully cooked (internal temperature: 75°C or above).

Step 3: Let the chicken rest for a few minutes, then slice it into strips.

Step 4: Wash and dry the romaine lettuce and place it in a large bowl.

Step 5: Add the Caesar dressing and toss the lettuce until evenly coated.

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Step 6: Add the grilled chicken, croutons, and grated Parmesan cheese.

Step 7: Toss gently and serve immediately.