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Try This Baked Chicken BBQ Recipe With 36g Protein, A Guilt-free and Healthy Alternative For Fitness Enthusiasts

Try this baked chicken BBQ recipe with 36g protein for a low-calorie, high-protein meal that supports muscle growth, healthy eating, and weight management.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 01:15 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Golden, smoky, and packed with lean protein, baked BBQ chicken proves that healthy eating can still be packed with flavour. Baked chicken BBQ is a classic barbecue favourite into a nutritious meal by using simple marinades, skinless chicken, and oven baking instead of heavy oils or open flames. This recipe fits perfectly into a protein-rich diet while remaining suitable for everyday lunches, dinners, or post-workout meals.

Baked Chicken BBQ Recipe With 36g Protein (Freepik)
Baked Chicken BBQ Recipe With 36g Protein (Freepik)

This baked chicken BBQ delivers around 36g protein per serving, making it an excellent guilt-free recipe, one of the easiest chicken recipes, and a balanced low calorie meal for active lifestyles. Chicken breast naturally provides complete protein containing all essential amino acids required for muscle repair and recovery. The chicken is marinated with yoghurt, garlic, spices, paprika, herbs, and lemon juice before baking, allowing the meat to stay juicy while reducing the need for excess oil. Fresh salads, grilled vegetables, or whole grains pair well with this lighter BBQ meal, especially during summer.

Chicken is naturally rich in protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium, and niacin">protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium, and niacin, making it valuable for muscle development, healthy metabolism, and energy production. A protein-rich meal also increases satiety hormones, helping control appetite while supporting healthy weight management. Baking instead of frying reduces unnecessary fat without compromising flavour, while homemade spice rubs and low-sugar BBQ sauces keep sodium and added sugars under control. Combined with fibre-rich vegetables">fibre-rich vegetables, baked chicken creates a balanced meal that supports steady blood sugar levels and long-lasting energy.

Feature

Baked Chicken BBQ

Regular BBQ Chicken

Cooking Method

Oven baked

Grilled over direct flame

Protein

Around 36g per serving

25–30g per serving

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fat Content

Lower

Higher due to skin and butter

Sauce Homemade

low-sugar BBQ sauce

Commercial sugary BBQ sauce

Saturated Fat

Lower

Higher

Weight Loss Friendly

Yes

Less suitable

Summer Meal

Light with salads

Usually served with heavier sides

Best Pairing

Grilled vegetables, quinoa, salad

Fries, bread, creamy sides

Overall Nutrition

High protein, balanced

Higher sodium and sugar

View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Marination Time: 1 hour

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: American-inspired

Main Ingredient: Chicken Breast

Protein Per Serving: Approximately 36g

Healthy Baked Chicken BBQ Recipe

Juicy baked chicken coated in smoky spices creates a protein-rich, low-calorie meal perfect for healthy dinners and fitness meal plans.

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • ½ cup Greek yoghurt
  • 2 tablespoons homemade low-sugar BBQ sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

  1. Mix yoghurt, BBQ sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, and all the spices.
  2. Coat the chicken evenly with the marinade.
  3. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
  4. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  5. Arrange the chicken on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
  6. Bake for 25–30 minutes until fully cooked.
  7. Rest the chicken for five minutes before slicing.
  8. Garnish with parsley and serve with grilled vegetables or salad.

Simple Ways to Make Every Bite Healthier

  1. Choose skinless chicken breast to reduce saturated fat while increasing lean protein.
  2. Prepare homemade BBQ sauce with less sugar and sodium.
  3. Marinate the chicken in Greek yoghurt to improve tenderness and protein content.
  4. Bake the chicken instead of frying or cooking over direct flames.
  5. Pair the meal with grilled vegetables or fresh salad for additional fibre.
  6. Replace creamy side dishes with quinoa or brown rice.
  7. Use fresh herbs instead of extra salt to improve flavour naturally.
  8. Avoid sugary beverages and serve with lemon water or buttermilk.
  9. Add roasted vegetables to increase vitamin and antioxidant intake.
  10. Control portion sizes to support healthy weight-management goals.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

This baked BBQ chicken provides lean protein, essential vitamins, and minerals">lean protein, essential vitamins, and minerals while remaining lower in calories than many barbecue recipes. The balanced nutrition makes this recipe suitable for fitness enthusiasts, healthy dinners, and post-workout meals.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

295 kcal

Protein

36 g

Carbohydrates

8 g

Fat

10 g

Fibre

1 g

Calcium

90 mg

Iron

1.5 mg

Potassium

620 mg

Sodium

340 mg

Vitamin B6

0.8 mg

View All

FAQs

Is baked chicken BBQ good for weight loss?

Baked Chicken BBQ provides lean protein with fewer calories and less fat, making Baked Chicken BBQ suitable for balanced weight-loss meal plans.

How much protein does baked chicken BBQ provide?

Baked Chicken BBQ provides approximately 36g of protein per serving, supporting muscle recovery and daily protein intake.

Can baked chicken BBQ be prepared for meal prep?

Baked Chicken BBQ stores well in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be reheated for healthy lunches or dinners.

 
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