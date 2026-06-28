Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe: Low Calorie, Guilt-free, Non-Fried Restaurant Style Gravy

Chef Ranveer brar healthy veg kofta curry recipe gives this popular dish a healthier makeover by replacing deep-fried koftas with baked or air-fried versions and preparing a creamy gravy without excess butter or cream. The result is a wholesome meal that delivers authentic flavour while supporting healthy eating, weight management, and balanced nutrition. Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Veg Kofta Curry Recipe (Freepik)

This Ranveer Brar veg kofta recipe combines vegetables such as bottle gourd, spinach, carrots, or mixed vegetables with paneer, tofu, or gram flour to prepare nutritious koftas rich in protein and fibre. The healthy kofta curry is cooked in a tomato-onion gravy blended with curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream, creating a smooth texture with fewer calories. As a low calorie Indian gravy and non fried kofta recipe, it fits easily into healthy dinner plans while offering plenty of flavour from garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and aromatic Indian spices.

Paneer, tofu, and gram flour provide quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and tissue repair, while vegetables such as spinach and bottle gourd contribute fibre, vitamins, and minerals that promote digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Tomatoes supply lycopene and Vitamin C, garlic and turmeric provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, and paneer contributes calcium and phosphorus for bone health. Using curd or soaked cashews instead of heavy cream adds healthy fats and creates a creamy consistency without unnecessary calories, making the curry suitable for weight-loss dinners and balanced family meals.

Veg kofta curry is inspired by rich North Indian gravies that are often prepared with deep-fried koftas, butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil. This healthier version focuses on baking or air-frying the koftas while using a lighter tomato-based gravy enriched with curd or blended cashews. Compared with regular veg kofta curry, this recipe contains less saturated fat, fewer calories, and more fibre while preserving the creamy texture and rich spice profile that make the dish so enjoyable. The lighter preparation also makes it suitable for summer dinners, as it feels less heavy while remaining nourishing.