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Try This Natural Nolen Gur Ice Cream Recipe for a Creamy Bengali Dessert with Date Palm Jaggery

Natural nolen gur ice cream combines date palm jaggery and milk to create a smooth Bengali dessert with balanced sweetness and cooling summer flavour.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 01:41 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A scoop of ice cream can feel completely different when sweetened with fragrant date palm jaggery instead of regular sugar. Natural nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and nolen gur to create a Bengali-inspired frozen dessert with caramel-like sweetness, soft brown colour, and creamy texture suitable for summer evenings.

Natural Nolen Gur Ice Cream Recipe(Freepik)

Nolen gur comes mainly from Bengal and is prepared from the sap of date palm trees during winter months. Its smoky aroma and deep sweetness have made it popular in Bengali sweets like sandesh, payesh, and mishti doi for generations. In this ice cream recipe, the jaggery is mixed into chilled milk and cream to create a dessert with smooth texture and naturally rich flavour.

Natural nolen gur ice cream differs from regular ice cream because it avoids heavily processed sweetness and artificial flavouring. Compared to standard vanilla or chocolate ice cream, it has a softer caramel flavour and earthy sweetness from date palm jaggery. The colour also becomes naturally golden-brown instead of bright white.

Feature

Nolen Gur Ice Cream

Regular Ice Cream

Main Sweetener

Date palm jaggery

Refined sugar

Taste Profile

Smoky, caramel-like, earthy

Sweet and creamy

Colour

Natural golden brown

White or artificially coloured

Texture

Smooth and creamy

Creamy and dense

Flavouring Style

Natural jaggery flavour

Artificial or added flavours

Sweetness Level

Balanced and mild

Stronger sweetness

Mineral Content

Moderate due to jaggery

Lower

Summer Suitability

Suitable

Suitable

Main Highlight

Bengali jaggery flavour

Standard dessert flavour

Preparation Style

Jaggery mixed milk base

Sugar and cream base

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Freezing Time: 6–8 hours

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Caramel-like, smoky, and creamy

Nutrition: Mineral-rich and naturally sweetened

Difficulty: Easy

Creamy Nolen Gur Ice Cream with Natural Caramel Flavour

This nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and date palm jaggery to create a smooth Bengali dessert with caramel-like sweetness. The texture remains creamy and light while the jaggery gives the ice cream its signature golden-brown colour.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup fresh cream
  • 1/2 cup nolen gur (date palm jaggery)
  • 2 tablespoons milk powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Heat milk in a pan on low flame and add milk powder. Stir continuously so the mixture remains smooth without forming lumps.
  2. Add grated nolen gur after switching off the flame. Mixing jaggery at lower temperature helps maintain its natural flavour and aroma.
  3. Add fresh cream and cardamom powder into the mixture. Stir properly until the texture becomes smooth and evenly combined.
  4. Cool the mixture completely and transfer it into an airtight container. Freeze for about 2–3 hours and blend once for creamier texture.
  5. Freeze again until firm and creamy. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving chilled as a refreshing summer dessert.

Tips to Make Nolen Gur Ice Cream Creamier and More Flavourful

Add Nolen Gur After Cooling the Milk Slightly

Very high heat can reduce the natural aroma of date palm jaggery. Mixing it into slightly cooled milk helps maintain its smoky caramel flavour better.

Blend Once During Freezing

Blending the semi-frozen mixture once helps break ice crystals naturally. This creates a smoother and creamier texture without using stabilisers.

Use Thick Milk for Better Consistency

Full-fat or slightly reduced milk helps improve richness and texture. Thin milk may create a more icy texture after freezing.

Avoid Artificial Essences

Nolen gur already provides a strong caramel-like aroma and flavour. Extra artificial flavouring can overpower the natural taste of the dessert.

Chill the Mixture Before Freezing

Cooling the mixture completely before freezing helps improve consistency. It also allows the flavours to combine more evenly.

Add Nuts Just Before Serving

Adding nuts later helps maintain their crunch and freshness. This also improves the contrast between creamy texture and crisp toppings.

Freeze in a Shallow Container

A shallow container freezes the mixture more evenly and quickly. This helps maintain softer texture and smoother consistency.

Nutritional Value of Nolen Gur Ice Cream

Nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and date palm jaggery to create a dessert with balanced sweetness and creamy texture. The jaggery also contributes minerals and natural caramel flavour.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

190 calories

Protein

4 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fat

9 g

Calcium

Moderate

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

What makes nolen gur ice cream different from regular ice cream?

Nolen gur ice cream uses date palm jaggery instead of refined sugar for sweetness. This gives the dessert a smoky caramel-like flavour and natural golden-brown colour.

Can nolen gur ice cream be made without an ice cream machine?

The recipe can be prepared easily in a freezer without specialised equipment. Blending the mixture once during freezing helps create a smoother texture naturally.

Is nolen gur suitable for summer desserts?

Nolen gur works well in chilled desserts because of its balanced sweetness and rich aroma. Its flavour combines especially well with milk-based frozen recipes during summer.

 
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