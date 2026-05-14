Try This Natural Nolen Gur Ice Cream Recipe for a Creamy Bengali Dessert with Date Palm Jaggery
Natural nolen gur ice cream combines date palm jaggery and milk to create a smooth Bengali dessert with balanced sweetness and cooling summer flavour.
A scoop of ice cream can feel completely different when sweetened with fragrant date palm jaggery instead of regular sugar. Natural nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and nolen gur to create a Bengali-inspired frozen dessert with caramel-like sweetness, soft brown colour, and creamy texture suitable for summer evenings.
Nolen gur comes mainly from Bengal and is prepared from the sap of date palm trees during winter months. Its smoky aroma and deep sweetness have made it popular in Bengali sweets like sandesh, payesh, and mishti doi for generations. In this ice cream recipe, the jaggery is mixed into chilled milk and cream to create a dessert with smooth texture and naturally rich flavour.
Natural nolen gur ice cream differs from regular ice cream because it avoids heavily processed sweetness and artificial flavouring. Compared to standard vanilla or chocolate ice cream, it has a softer caramel flavour and earthy sweetness from date palm jaggery. The colour also becomes naturally golden-brown instead of bright white.
Date palm jaggery contains minerals and develops a balanced sweetness that feels lighter than refined sugar-heavy desserts. Using curd or probiotic ingredients in some versions can also add mild tanginess and smoother texture while improving the overall flavour balance.{{/usCountry}}
Date palm jaggery contains minerals and develops a balanced sweetness that feels lighter than refined sugar-heavy desserts. Using curd or probiotic ingredients in some versions can also add mild tanginess and smoother texture while improving the overall flavour balance.{{/usCountry}}
Its creamy consistency, smoky sweetness, and chilled texture make it suitable for summer desserts and festive meals. The combination of milk, jaggery, and subtle caramel notes creates a cooling dessert that feels rich in flavour without depending on artificial syrups or colours.
Comparison Between Nolen Gur Ice Cream and Regular Ice Cream{{/usCountry}}
Its creamy consistency, smoky sweetness, and chilled texture make it suitable for summer desserts and festive meals. The combination of milk, jaggery, and subtle caramel notes creates a cooling dessert that feels rich in flavour without depending on artificial syrups or colours.
Comparison Between Nolen Gur Ice Cream and Regular Ice Cream{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Nolen Gur Ice Cream
Regular Ice Cream
Main Sweetener
Date palm jaggery
Refined sugar
Taste Profile
Smoky, caramel-like, earthy
Sweet and creamy
Colour
Natural golden brown
White or artificially coloured
Texture
Smooth and creamy
Creamy and dense
Flavouring Style
Natural jaggery flavour
Artificial or added flavours
Sweetness Level
Balanced and mild
Stronger sweetness
Mineral Content
Moderate due to jaggery
Lower
Summer Suitability
Suitable
Suitable
Main Highlight
Bengali jaggery flavour
Standard dessert flavour
Preparation Style
Jaggery mixed milk base
Sugar and cream base
Quick Dessert Recipe Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Quick Dessert Recipe Snapshot{{/usCountry}}
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Freezing Time: 6–8 hours
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 190 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Caramel-like, smoky, and creamy
Nutrition: Mineral-rich and naturally sweetened
Difficulty: Easy
Creamy Nolen Gur Ice Cream with Natural Caramel Flavour
This nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and date palm jaggery to create a smooth Bengali dessert with caramel-like sweetness. The texture remains creamy and light while the jaggery gives the ice cream its signature golden-brown colour.
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup fresh cream
- 1/2 cup nolen gur (date palm jaggery)
- 2 tablespoons milk powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Heat milk in a pan on low flame and add milk powder. Stir continuously so the mixture remains smooth without forming lumps.
- Add grated nolen gur after switching off the flame. Mixing jaggery at lower temperature helps maintain its natural flavour and aroma.
- Add fresh cream and cardamom powder into the mixture. Stir properly until the texture becomes smooth and evenly combined.
- Cool the mixture completely and transfer it into an airtight container. Freeze for about 2–3 hours and blend once for creamier texture.
- Freeze again until firm and creamy. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving chilled as a refreshing summer dessert.
Tips to Make Nolen Gur Ice Cream Creamier and More Flavourful
Add Nolen Gur After Cooling the Milk Slightly
Very high heat can reduce the natural aroma of date palm jaggery. Mixing it into slightly cooled milk helps maintain its smoky caramel flavour better.
Blend Once During Freezing
Blending the semi-frozen mixture once helps break ice crystals naturally. This creates a smoother and creamier texture without using stabilisers.
Use Thick Milk for Better Consistency
Full-fat or slightly reduced milk helps improve richness and texture. Thin milk may create a more icy texture after freezing.
Avoid Artificial Essences
Nolen gur already provides a strong caramel-like aroma and flavour. Extra artificial flavouring can overpower the natural taste of the dessert.
Chill the Mixture Before Freezing
Cooling the mixture completely before freezing helps improve consistency. It also allows the flavours to combine more evenly.
Add Nuts Just Before Serving
Adding nuts later helps maintain their crunch and freshness. This also improves the contrast between creamy texture and crisp toppings.
Freeze in a Shallow Container
A shallow container freezes the mixture more evenly and quickly. This helps maintain softer texture and smoother consistency.
Nutritional Value of Nolen Gur Ice Cream
Nolen gur ice cream combines milk, cream, and date palm jaggery to create a dessert with balanced sweetness and creamy texture. The jaggery also contributes minerals and natural caramel flavour.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
190 calories
Protein
4 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
9 g
Calcium
Moderate
Iron
Moderate
FAQs
What makes nolen gur ice cream different from regular ice cream?
Nolen gur ice cream uses date palm jaggery instead of refined sugar for sweetness. This gives the dessert a smoky caramel-like flavour and natural golden-brown colour.
Can nolen gur ice cream be made without an ice cream machine?
The recipe can be prepared easily in a freezer without specialised equipment. Blending the mixture once during freezing helps create a smoother texture naturally.
Is nolen gur suitable for summer desserts?
Nolen gur works well in chilled desserts because of its balanced sweetness and rich aroma. Its flavour combines especially well with milk-based frozen recipes during summer.
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