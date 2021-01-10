Twinkle Khanna’s preparation of gluten-free makhana munchies will make you drool

In an effort to ease the routine for health enthusiasts in 2021, instead of unrealistic resolutions, Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India designed a 21-day fitness challenge with everyday doable tips for those scared of making major changes to their regimes. To encourage fitness freaks in incorporating small changes into their lifestyle, at their own pace, “without worrying about falling off the wagon and into a bag of deep-fried chips,” Twinkle began the challenge by sharing her family recipe of gluten-free makhana.

Promising that it served as a is healthy snack to go with evening chai breaks or gorge on as midnight munchies, Twinkle shared the method of preparation which already has us drooling. Sharing the recipe on their social media handle, Tweak India revealed, “A healthy snack that @twinklerkhanna and Team Tweak rely on for evening chai breaks and midnight munchies is makhana. Low in cholesterol and saturated fats, it's a gluten-free source of healthy carbs and iron (sic).”

Ingredients:

2 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 cup makhana

8 to 10 curry leaves

2 green chillies

Salt to taste

Method:

Take ghee or oil in a hot pan and add rai, curry leaves and green chilies to it. Then add the makhana and stir it continuously till it gets a golden colour.

Add salt to taste and mix it thoroughly. Transfer the contents into a bowl or plate and serve hot.

Apart from the recipe, fitness enthusiasts were also encouraged to clear the kitchen of temptations including the box of Pringles and the stash of candy. Citing the suggestion of nutrition expert Diane Smith, health addicts were advised to nip temptation in its sugary bud by storing "nutritious foods in clear containers towards the front (of your shelves) so they’re easily visible and readily accessible."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter