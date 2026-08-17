Want a healthy, protein-rich snack? Try this corn and jalapeno toastie recipe which takes 5 minutes in an air fryer

Craving a delicious, indulgent snack but still trying to keep your meals healthy? Whipping up an easy recipe at home can be a fun way to experiment with flavours while giving you control over the ingredients. By adding protein-rich ingredients and plenty of veggies, you can enjoy a satisfying snack without feeling like you are derailing your fitness goals – and we may have found the perfect recipe for you.

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Saloni Kukreja, chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for corn and jalapeno toastie – a delicious, satisfying snack that combines protein-rich paneer with crunchy vegetables and the indulgent flavour of cheese. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the food blogger describes it as, “This corn and jalapeno toastie is packed with creamy paneer, sweet corn, crunchy capsicum and melty cheese, all piled onto bread and air fried until golden and crisp. The best part? It takes just five minutes in the air fryer!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 200g paneer, crumbled

¼ cup milk

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt and black pepper, to taste

3 tbsp boiled sweet corn

¼ cup capsicum, finely chopped

3 to 4 tbsp grated cheese

Jalapeno slices, for topping

Bread slices of your choice Method Start by crumbling the paneer into a pan, breaking up any large pieces so that it cooks evenly. Add the milk and chilli flakes, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the paneer softens and absorbs some of the milk. Once the paneer has softened, take the pan off the heat and add the boiled sweet corn, finely chopped capsicum and grated cheese. Season with salt and black pepper according to taste, and mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the cheese is evenly distributed. Preheat your air fryer to 190°C. Meanwhile, take bread slices of your choice and spread a generous, even layer of the prepared paneer mixture over each slice, making sure to cover the surface from edge to edge. Top each slice with a few jalapeno slices for a spicy kick, then carefully place the bread into the preheated air fryer basket, ensuring the slices are not overcrowded. Air-fry at 190°C for around five minutes, or until the bread turns golden brown and crisp and the cheese on top is melted and lightly browned. Carefully remove the crispy paneer toast from the air fryer, let it cool for a minute or two, then serve hot and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 200g paneer, crumbled

¼ cup milk

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt and black pepper, to taste

3 tbsp boiled sweet corn

¼ cup capsicum, finely chopped

3 to 4 tbsp grated cheese

Jalapeno slices, for topping

Bread slices of your choice Method Start by crumbling the paneer into a pan, breaking up any large pieces so that it cooks evenly. Add the milk and chilli flakes, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the paneer softens and absorbs some of the milk. Once the paneer has softened, take the pan off the heat and add the boiled sweet corn, finely chopped capsicum and grated cheese. Season with salt and black pepper according to taste, and mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the cheese is evenly distributed. Preheat your air fryer to 190°C. Meanwhile, take bread slices of your choice and spread a generous, even layer of the prepared paneer mixture over each slice, making sure to cover the surface from edge to edge. Top each slice with a few jalapeno slices for a spicy kick, then carefully place the bread into the preheated air fryer basket, ensuring the slices are not overcrowded. Air-fry at 190°C for around five minutes, or until the bread turns golden brown and crisp and the cheese on top is melted and lightly browned. Carefully remove the crispy paneer toast from the air fryer, let it cool for a minute or two, then serve hot and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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