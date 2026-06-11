...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Want to cook up a feast at home? Chef Enayatullah Safi shares recipe to prepare the perfect raan

The raan is a celebratory dish comprising slow-cooked mutton which has been marinated in a rich blend of spices. Read on for Chef Enayatullah Safi's recipe.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 08:10 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Preparing a feast from scratch at home is very easy, said no home cook ever. However, if the food and company are both excellent, it can become an enjoyable experience.

Chef Enayatullah Safi's raan recipe serves six to eight people.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant aam panna recipe: See step-by-step preparation of ultimate summer drink

To help prepare something really special for such an occasion, Chef Enayatullah Safi, celebrity chef based in Denmark and founder of Dhaba Indian Kitchen, shared his signature raan recipe with HT Lifestyle.

Describing the dish, Chef Safu stated, “Raan is one of the grand classics of North Indian cuisine. A whole leg of lamb is marinated in yoghurt, spices, and garlic, then slow-roasted until the meat falls effortlessly from the bone. Traditionally, the dish is cooked in a tandoor, where intense heat imparts a deep smoky flavour. This version has been adapted for a conventional oven without losing any of its magnificence. The result is succulent, tender lamb bathed in a rich, aromatic sauce.”

Chef’s Note: Raan is a celebratory dish often prepared for weddings, festivals, and family gatherings across the Indian subcontinent. The long marination and slow roasting transform the lamb into something truly special—deeply flavoured, aromatic, and irresistibly tender.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

recipe food recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Want to cook up a feast at home? Chef Enayatullah Safi shares recipe to prepare the perfect raan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.