Want to experiment with bold flavours? Try this Kerala prawn fry ema datshi that blends Malayali-Bhutanese cuisines

Imagine spicy, masala-tempered prawns coated in a warm, creamy cheese sauce, bringing together flavours you might never have thought would work so well. If you enjoy experimenting with bold flavours and unexpected culinary combinations, we have found an interesting fusion recipe for you to try at home.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on Kerala prawn fry ema datshi, a high-protein fusion dish that brings together the bold flavours of Malayali and Bhutanese cuisine.

In an Instagram video shared on June 22, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “280 kcal and 39 g protein per serving. Just trust me on this one! Prawns tempered with a fiery masala – then folded into a glossy cheese sauce that holds onto all the spice. It’s the kind of mashup that has no business working this well, but it absolutely does. The ultimate (and quite possibly only) Malayali-Bhutanese dish.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tsp coconut oil (or any oil of your choice)

¼ tsp fennel seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

4 to 5 shallots, crushed (or 1 small onion, chopped)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

½ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

300 g prawns, cleaned and deveined

Salt, to taste

3 cheese slices

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp garam masala

1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp water (optional, for a thicker gravy)

Chopped coriander leaves, for garnish Method Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add the fennel seeds and let them crackle. Add the curry leaves, crushed shallots, ginger-garlic paste, slit green chillies and chilli flakes. Sauté for a minute until fragrant. Add the turmeric powder, black pepper powder and red chilli powder. Mix well for a few seconds until the spices are fragrant. Add the cleaned prawns and salt. Toss over high heat for two to three minutes, until the prawns turn pink and release their juices. Add the cheese slices and stir until they melt into a smooth, glossy sauce that coats the prawns. Season with sugar and garam masala. Taste and adjust the salt as needed. For a thicker gravy, add the cornstarch slurry and cook for another 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or appams. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 180 g) Calories: 280 kcal

Protein: 39 g

Carbohydrates: 10 g

Fat: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) 1 tsp coconut oil (or any oil of your choice)

¼ tsp fennel seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

4 to 5 shallots, crushed (or 1 small onion, chopped)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

½ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

300 g prawns, cleaned and deveined

Salt, to taste

3 cheese slices

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp garam masala

1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tsp water (optional, for a thicker gravy)

Chopped coriander leaves, for garnish Method Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add the fennel seeds and let them crackle. Add the curry leaves, crushed shallots, ginger-garlic paste, slit green chillies and chilli flakes. Sauté for a minute until fragrant. Add the turmeric powder, black pepper powder and red chilli powder. Mix well for a few seconds until the spices are fragrant. Add the cleaned prawns and salt. Toss over high heat for two to three minutes, until the prawns turn pink and release their juices. Add the cheese slices and stir until they melt into a smooth, glossy sauce that coats the prawns. Season with sugar and garam masala. Taste and adjust the salt as needed. For a thicker gravy, add the cornstarch slurry and cook for another 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or appams. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 180 g) Calories: 280 kcal

Protein: 39 g

Carbohydrates: 10 g

Fat: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

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