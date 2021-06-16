Watch: Try out Neena Gupta's special Turaee Ki Chutney recipe

Neena Gupta is riding high on the success of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh and the Badhai Ho actor has been posting about her many interviews and interactions for the same to her social media. And in the midst of all the secrets that Neena is spilling with her books, she also decided to share some of her culinary ones with her fans and followers. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor took to her Instagram to share the recipe of a chutney with the most unexpected ingredient: turaee which is also known as ridge gourd and chinese okra. Sharing a video of herself making the chutney, Neena captioned, "Turaee ki chutney. Have it with rice."

While the Sach Kahun Toh author called it her Turaee ki Chutney, this recipe is actually known as Peerkangai Thogayal or Beerakaya Pachadi which is a delicacy that is served all over South India and usually goes well with rice, idli or dosa

Here is the recipe for the delicious and healthy chutney that won't take more than 10 minutes to prep and whip up. Read on:

Ingredients

2 cups Ridge Gourd (Turai)

2 teaspoons White Urad Dal (Split)

1/2 teaspoon Methi Seeds (Fenugreek Seeds)

1/4 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai)

handful of fresh grated coconut

3 Dry Red Chillies

2 sprig Curry leaves (optional)

30 grams Tamarind

1/2 teaspoon Salt , to taste

Method

In a small pan; roast the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry red chillies, tamarind and urad dal until it releases a roasted aroma and slightly browned.

Now place all of these inside a mixer, add your fresh grated coconut, curry leaves and grind until it is a nice thick paste.

In another pan, a slightly bigger one, heat oil in a pan; add the turai along with a little salt and saute until soft and tender. Turn off heat and allow it to cool.

Add all ingredients to a mixer and blend until it forms a chunky paste, don't blend the turai too much. Add salt as per your taste.

You can also make a tadka of mustard seeds, urad dal, dry red chillies and curry leaves and add it to the top of your Turaee ki chutney. This can be stored upto 5 days in a fridge and is best served with a hot bowl of rice and yummy ghee.

