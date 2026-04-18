What is the secret to a perfect white sauce? Chef Ranveer Brar explains and shares easy pasta recipe
The magic of the pasta is in the sauce, and Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret of how to make it perfect every time at home.
A creamy bowl of white sauce pasta is one of the most popular comfort foods across the globe. And as the name highlights, the secret of a good pastis is in the perfect sauce. To help us make that, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on April 11 and shared a couple of pointers to keep in mind.
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The first thing to keep in mind while preparing the white sauce is the correct ratio of ingredients, he stated, which is 1:1:10. That stands for one part butter, one part maida (flour), and 10 parts milk.
“If someone is allergic to butter or milk, then butter can be replaced with oil, and the dairy milk can be replaced with almond milk, oat milk, or even stock or water,” shared the chef. “One should take care not to turn the butter and maida into a halwa. After the butter is melted, the maida should be mixed into it slowly until the raw smell leaves, and then the milk needs to be poured in gradually.”
The complete recipe takes approximately 25 minutes to prepare and serves two to four people. The details are as follows.
Ingredients
For white sauce
- 100 gm Butter, cut into cubes
- 100 gm Refined flour
- 1 ltr Milk
- 1 tbsp Butter, cubed
For boiling pasta
- Water as required
- 1 tsp Oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups Penne pasta
- 1 large Carrot, cut into dice
- 12-15 Button mushrooms, cut in halves
- 2 tsp Oil (for coating)
For white sauce paste
- ½ tbsp Oil
- 2-3 Garlic cloves, chopped
- ¼ cup Sweet corn kernels, blanched
- Boiled pasta & vegetables
- ⅓ cup Leftover pasta water
- 1 cup prepared white sauce
- ¼ cup Processed cheese, grated
- 2 Green chillies (less spicy & chopped)
- 1 tsp Coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 ½ tsp Extra virgin olive oil
For garlic bread
- 1 ½ tsp Oil
- 2-3 Garlic cloves, crushed
- Baguette, slices
For garnish
- Basil leaves
Method of preparation
For white sauce
- In a sauce pot, add butter. Once it melts, add refined flour, stir until creamy/lump-free and cook it for a minute.
- Add milk gradually, whisking continuously until it’s smooth and creamy. Cook it for two to three minutes or until slightly thickened.
- Transfer it to a bowl, add butter for coating to avoid layering.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For boiling pasta
- In a pot, add water. Once it’s boiling, add oil, salt to taste, penne pasta, carrots, and mushrooms, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente.
- Strain the excess water and coat the pasta with oil to prevent sticking to each other.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For white sauce paste
- In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic, salt to taste, corn kernels and toss it for a minute.
- Add boiled pasta, vegetables, remaining pasta water and sauté.
- Add white sauce, processed cheese and cook until the cheese melts.
- Add green chillies, coriander leaves, olive oil, and mix it well.
- Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with basil leaves.
- Serve with garlic bread.
For garlic bread
- In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic and cook it until golden brown in colour.
- Add bread slices and toast them until golden in colour.
- Keep it aside for further use.
The complete recipe takes approximately 25 minutes to prepare and serves two to four people. The details are as follows.
Ingredients
For white sauce
- 100 gm Butter, cut into cubes
- 100 gm Refined flour
- 1 ltr Milk
- 1 tbsp Butter, cubed
For boiling pasta
- Water as required
- 1 tsp Oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 cups Penne pasta
- 1 large Carrot, cut into dice
- 12-15 Button mushrooms, cut in halves
- 2 tsp Oil (for coating)
For white sauce paste
- ½ tbsp Oil
- 2-3 Garlic cloves, chopped
- ¼ cup Sweet corn kernels, blanched
- Boiled pasta & vegetables
- ⅓ cup Leftover pasta water
- 1 cup prepared white sauce
- ¼ cup Processed cheese, grated
- 2 Green chillies (less spicy & chopped)
- 1 tsp Coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 ½ tsp Extra virgin olive oil
For garlic bread
- 1 ½ tsp Oil
- 2-3 Garlic cloves, crushed
- Baguette, slices
For garnish
- Basil leaves
Method of preparation
For white sauce
- In a sauce pot, add butter. Once it melts, add refined flour, stir until creamy/lump-free and cook it for a minute.
- Add milk gradually, whisking continuously until it’s smooth and creamy. Cook it for two to three minutes or until slightly thickened.
- Transfer it to a bowl, add butter for coating to avoid layering.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For boiling pasta
- In a pot, add water. Once it’s boiling, add oil, salt to taste, penne pasta, carrots, and mushrooms, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente.
- Strain the excess water and coat the pasta with oil to prevent sticking to each other.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For white sauce paste
- In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic, salt to taste, corn kernels and toss it for a minute.
- Add boiled pasta, vegetables, remaining pasta water and sauté.
- Add white sauce, processed cheese and cook until the cheese melts.
- Add green chillies, coriander leaves, olive oil, and mix it well.
- Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with basil leaves.
- Serve with garlic bread.
For garlic bread
- In a pan, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic and cook it until golden brown in colour.
- Add bread slices and toast them until golden in colour.
- Keep it aside for further use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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