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What is the secret to a perfect white sauce? Chef Ranveer Brar explains and shares easy pasta recipe

The magic of the pasta is in the sauce, and Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret of how to make it perfect every time at home. 

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:21 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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A creamy bowl of white sauce pasta is one of the most popular comfort foods across the globe. And as the name highlights, the secret of a good pastis is in the perfect sauce. To help us make that, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on April 11 and shared a couple of pointers to keep in mind.

Ranveer Brar's white sauce pasta recipe takes just 25 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe

The first thing to keep in mind while preparing the white sauce is the correct ratio of ingredients, he stated, which is 1:1:10. That stands for one part butter, one part maida (flour), and 10 parts milk.

“If someone is allergic to butter or milk, then butter can be replaced with oil, and the dairy milk can be replaced with almond milk, oat milk, or even stock or water,” shared the chef. “One should take care not to turn the butter and maida into a halwa. After the butter is melted, the maida should be mixed into it slowly until the raw smell leaves, and then the milk needs to be poured in gradually.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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