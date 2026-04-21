Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? Nutritionist shares a tasty, gut-friendly, fibre-rich pasta recipe

When you think of pasta, you think of a heavy, creamy, and calorie-dense dish, which is why this Italian delicacy is often skipped when one is trying to lose weight or keep track of their health. However, it doesn't have to be unhealthy.

Thsi healthy pasta recipe is ready in just 15 minutes. (Pinterest)

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On April 18, Paridhi, a gut health nutritionist with an MSc in human nutrition, shared her go-to recipe for a healthy pasta dish, which can be put together in just 15 minutes. She shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “This is your sign to stop overcomplicating your meals.”

Gut-healthy pasta recipe

Sharing the easy recipe for her gut-friendly, healthy pasta dish, the nutritionist confessed that she eats it almost twice a week. “Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? This is my go-to recipe on days when I don't feel like cooking because it takes about 15 minutes from scratch to your plate. Not to mention, your gut will love this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s the full recipe for the simple, quick, and nutritious pasta dish: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s the full recipe for the simple, quick, and nutritious pasta dish: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spaghetti (or any pasta) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spaghetti (or any pasta) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two to three tbsp olive oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two to three tbsp olive oil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One small white onion, sliced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One small white onion, sliced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four to five garlic cloves, crushed (be generous) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four to five garlic cloves, crushed (be generous) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup of cherry tomatoes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup of cherry tomatoes {{/usCountry}}

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A handful of baby spinach

Oregano

Salt to taste

Pepper

Feta for topping

Method

Boil your pasta. Strain your pasta and add a drizzle of olive oil. Heat olive oil in a pan, then add your onions and garlic and sauté until fragrant. “Garlic is basically the star here, so be generous,” the nutritionist added. Add cherry tomatoes, salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook till soft and slightly saucy. Add baby spinach and cook for two to three minutes (no need to overcook). Add pasta and toss everything together till well coated. Finish with lots of feta on top for that tangy kick. Do not miss this ingredient, the nutritionist added.

(OPTIONAL: Pair it with grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu on the side if you want to add more protein.)

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According to the nutritionist, this recipe is super rich in fibre and healthy fats, and she eats it on days she has had enough protein. In the end, she added, “If you want to add some protein to this meal, you can always couple it with some grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu in a similar seasoning. However, I would recommend keeping the pasta simple and adding your protein on the side.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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