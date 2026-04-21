Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? Nutritionist shares a tasty, gut-friendly, fibre-rich pasta recipe
Nutritionist shares a quick, gut-friendly pasta recipe featuring olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, and spinach. Ready in 15 minutes, it's a nutritious option.
When you think of pasta, you think of a heavy, creamy, and calorie-dense dish, which is why this Italian delicacy is often skipped when one is trying to lose weight or keep track of their health. However, it doesn't have to be unhealthy.
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On April 18, Paridhi, a gut health nutritionist with an MSc in human nutrition, shared her go-to recipe for a healthy pasta dish, which can be put together in just 15 minutes. She shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “This is your sign to stop overcomplicating your meals.”
Gut-healthy pasta recipe
Sharing the easy recipe for her gut-friendly, healthy pasta dish, the nutritionist confessed that she eats it almost twice a week. “Who said pasta has to be heavy and creamy? This is my go-to recipe on days when I don't feel like cooking because it takes about 15 minutes from scratch to your plate. Not to mention, your gut will love this.”
Here’s the full recipe for the simple, quick, and nutritious pasta dish:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s the full recipe for the simple, quick, and nutritious pasta dish:{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Spaghetti (or any pasta){{/usCountry}}
Spaghetti (or any pasta){{/usCountry}}
Two to three tbsp olive oil{{/usCountry}}
Two to three tbsp olive oil{{/usCountry}}
One small white onion, sliced{{/usCountry}}
One small white onion, sliced{{/usCountry}}
Four to five garlic cloves, crushed (be generous){{/usCountry}}
Four to five garlic cloves, crushed (be generous){{/usCountry}}
One cup of cherry tomatoes{{/usCountry}}
One cup of cherry tomatoes{{/usCountry}}
A handful of baby spinach
Oregano
Salt to taste
Pepper
Feta for topping
Method
- Boil your pasta.
- Strain your pasta and add a drizzle of olive oil.
- Heat olive oil in a pan, then add your onions and garlic and sauté until fragrant. “Garlic is basically the star here, so be generous,” the nutritionist added.
- Add cherry tomatoes, salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook till soft and slightly saucy.
- Add baby spinach and cook for two to three minutes (no need to overcook).
- Add pasta and toss everything together till well coated.
- Finish with lots of feta on top for that tangy kick. Do not miss this ingredient, the nutritionist added.
(OPTIONAL: Pair it with grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu on the side if you want to add more protein.)
According to the nutritionist, this recipe is super rich in fibre and healthy fats, and she eats it on days she has had enough protein. In the end, she added, “If you want to add some protein to this meal, you can always couple it with some grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu in a similar seasoning. However, I would recommend keeping the pasta simple and adding your protein on the side.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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