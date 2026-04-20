MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares her refreshing and probiotic-rich recipe for beetroot kanji. Here are the steps

Kanji is a traditional summer drink enjoyed across India. It is a low-calorie health drink full of good bacteria and packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. While drinking kanji daily is a natural way to enjoy its full benefits, including improved digestion, better hydration, and enhanced immunity, did you know that making it can also be quite easy? A refreshing take on traditional kanji, using beetroots. (Pinterest)

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On March 4, chef Pankaj Bhadouria, the MasterChef India season 1 winner, took to Instagram to share her refreshing, delicious recipe for beetroot kanji. Sharing the recipe, she wrote, “Say hello to India’s original probiotic drink Kanji! Kanji is a fermented drink made with carrots, black carrots, or beetroots, mustard seeds, spices and hing. It is quite popular in northern India and is made especially around Holi. Nutritionally, kanji is high in antioxidants and good for digestion, too.”

According to MasterChef, the drink takes three to four days to prepare and is best enjoyed cold. The preparation time for her kanji recipe is 20 minutes, and the fermentation time is three to four days.