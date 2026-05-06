Why wait till Navratri? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, easy-to-make singhade ka halwa recipe. Here are the steps
This singhade ka halwa recipe combines water chestnut flour with ghee, sugar, and nuts, making it a healthy treat. Ideal for any occasion, not just fasting.
While we, as Indians, enjoy suji ka halwa or atta halwa whenever there is a reason to celebrate, we often reserve delicious treats like singhade ka halwa for fasting months. Many think this sweet, fluffy dessert is difficult to make. However, we are here to prove you wrong.
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On May 5, Sanjeev Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur, shared his recipe for delicious singhade ka halwa on his official website. According to him, his recipe is not only easy to make but also terrific to taste and quite healthy. He added, “You needn't wait for vrat to enjoy it. Make it any day you want to and enjoy it with your family.”
The main ingredients for this dish are singhade ka atta, ghee, sugar, milk, green cardamom powder, cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Here's how to make this dessert:
Singhade ka halwa recipe
Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes{{/usCountry}}
The main ingredients for this dish are singhade ka atta, ghee, sugar, milk, green cardamom powder, cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Here's how to make this dessert:
Singhade ka halwa recipe
Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
½ cup water chestnut (singhada) flour
½ cup ghee
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup of hot milk
1½ teaspoons green cardamom powder
3 tablespoons chopped cashew nuts and some to sprinkle
3 tablespoons chopped pistachios and some to sprinkle
3 tablespoons chopped almonds and some to sprinkle
Method
- Heat the ghee in a non-stick pan, add the water chestnut flour, mix, and sauté on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the mixture turns brown and fragrant.
- Add sugar and 1½ cups of hot water and mix till no lumps remain. Cook for four to five minutes.
- Add milk, mix well and cook for two to three minutes.
- Add green cardamom powder and mix well.
- Add cashew nuts, pistachios, and almonds and mix well.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle cashews, pistachios, and almonds on top as garnish, and serve immediately.
Health benefits of water chestnuts
According to a Healthline report, water chestnuts are a nutritious and delicious addition to a balanced diet. They are linked to several health benefits, including high levels of fibre, potassium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6, and Riboflavin. They are also low in calories, contain high amounts of disease-fighting antioxidants, may help lower your blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. They also promote weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer with fewer calories.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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