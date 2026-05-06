Why wait till Navratri? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, easy-to-make singhade ka halwa recipe. Here are the steps

While we, as Indians, enjoy suji ka halwa or atta halwa whenever there is a reason to celebrate, we often reserve delicious treats like singhade ka halwa for fasting months. Many think this sweet, fluffy dessert is difficult to make. However, we are here to prove you wrong.

Sanjeev Kapoor's singhade ka halwa recipe. (Pinterest (Representative Image))

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On May 5, Sanjeev Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur, shared his recipe for delicious singhade ka halwa on his official website. According to him, his recipe is not only easy to make but also terrific to taste and quite healthy. He added, “You needn't wait for vrat to enjoy it. Make it any day you want to and enjoy it with your family.”

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{{^usCountry}} The main ingredients for this dish are singhade ka atta, ghee, sugar, milk, green cardamom powder, cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Here's how to make this dessert: Singhade ka halwa recipe Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes Cook time: 25-30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main ingredients for this dish are singhade ka atta, ghee, sugar, milk, green cardamom powder, cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Here's how to make this dessert: Singhade ka halwa recipe Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes Cook time: 25-30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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½ cup water chestnut (singhada) flour

½ cup ghee

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup of hot milk

1½ teaspoons green cardamom powder

3 tablespoons chopped cashew nuts and some to sprinkle

3 tablespoons chopped pistachios and some to sprinkle

3 tablespoons chopped almonds and some to sprinkle

Method

Heat the ghee in a non-stick pan, add the water chestnut flour, mix, and sauté on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the mixture turns brown and fragrant. Add sugar and 1½ cups of hot water and mix till no lumps remain. Cook for four to five minutes. Add milk, mix well and cook for two to three minutes. Add green cardamom powder and mix well. Add cashew nuts, pistachios, and almonds and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle cashews, pistachios, and almonds on top as garnish, and serve immediately.

Health benefits of water chestnuts

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According to a Healthline report, water chestnuts are a nutritious and delicious addition to a balanced diet. They are linked to several health benefits, including high levels of fibre, potassium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6, and Riboflavin. They are also low in calories, contain high amounts of disease-fighting antioxidants, may help lower your blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. They also promote weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer with fewer calories.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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