Almond Day special: These DIY candied almonds will have you going nuts

Simple, sweet, nostalgic and the perfect energy bites, this recipe literally involves just 3 ingredients and a the bare-minimum kitchen skills. Follow the directions below.

Today, February 16, is National Almond Day. Now if you're already the type who has their morning chai with a splash of almond milk and swears by the nutty option for your mid-morning coffee and late-evening caffeine indulgences, we have just the recipe for you to get back to enjoying your almonds, not just milked, but with their crunch. Candied almonds hit that sweet spot between snack and treat - crunchy, caramelised and scented with just enough spice to feel special.

Method: #1 Prepare a baking tray by lining it with parchment paper and set it aside.

#2 Measure out all the ingredients. If the almonds aren’t very fresh, lightly toast them in a pan for a few minutes until fragrant, then let them cool to room temperature. Since my almonds were fresh, I skipped this step.

#3 Using the same pan, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and water, stirring to mix.

#4 Warm the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring until the sugar fully dissolves.

#5 When the syrup begins to boil, add the almonds to the pan.

#6 Continue stirring over low heat until the moisture evaporates and the almonds are evenly coated in sugar.

#7 Once the almonds look dry, switch off the heat and spread them onto the prepared baking tray.

#8 Break apart any clusters and allow the almonds to cool completely. After they have cooled, store them in an airtight container.

(recipe from My Cooking Journey)

Your cue, to ditch the stale candied almonds from a department store shelf and toss up your own instead.