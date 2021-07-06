Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Chocolate Day: Chef Ranveer Brar gives desi Kalakand a chocolatey twist

World Chocolate Day: This chocolate kalakand recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar has all the delicious richness of paneer, condensed milk, a variety of nuts that is a must in desi desserts but is given that extra oomph with chocolate. Check it out...
World Chocolate Day is the celebration of the delicious dark dessert food that is one of the most indulgent foods. On World Chocolate Day people are free to let loose and eat all kinds of chocolates and their byproducts without feeling any guilt or remorse. Celebrated on July 7 globally, this day is an observation to celebrate the love of chocolate, whether its candy, dessert, pastries, cakes, sauces, you name it, everything is fair game today.

For Indians, while we absolutely love chocolate, nothing comes quite as close to our delicious India sweet meats like ladoos, barfi, kaju katli, rasmali, gulab jamun, kalakand, jalebis, and so on, and celebrated master chef, Ranveer Brar has come up with the perfect recipe to curb your chocolate and desi dessert cravings in one go.

This chocolate kalakand recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar has all the delicious richness of paneer, condensed milk, a variety of nuts that is a must in desi desserts but is given that extra oomph with chocolate. Check it out:

Ingredients

1 Cups Condensed Milk

1 Cups Paneer, crumbled

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

¼ Cup Mixed Nuts, chopped (Pistachios, Almonds)

¼ cup Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

Method

Step 1

● Heat a heavy bottom pan on medium flame.

Step 2

● Add condensed milk and cook till it is warm.

Step 3

● Now add in crumbled paneer, cardamom powder, chocolate syrup and mix well.

Step 4

● Stir constantly to prevent from burning.

Step 5

● After few minutes, it will turn to thick mass and will begin to leave the sides of the pan. This is the time to turn the flame off.

Step 6

● Take a greased tray and transfer the kalakand mixture to the greased tray, spread it to ¾ inch thickness.

Step 7

● Smooth the top evenly with the help of rubber spatula and top up with chopped nuts, pat lightly.

Step 8

● Refrigerate the kalakand for 2-3 hours. After chilling cut into desired shapes and serve.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

