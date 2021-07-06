World Chocolate Day: Check out this spicy hot chocolate to warm your soul

World Chocolate Day is observed annually around the globe on July 7 and on this day people enjoy the deliciousness of chocolate without any of the guilt. On this day there are no holds and one can indulge in chocolates, flavoured syrups, hot chocolate, cakes, pastries and much more all in the name of World Chocolate Day.

Hot chocolate is one of the most comforting drinks ever, the warmth and richness of the chocolatey liquid sliding down one's gullet is the ultimate feeling of warmth and feeling at home, however this recipe by celebrated chef Ranveer Brar takes that warmth of hot chocolate to spicy new heights.

Check out Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy take on the humble hot chocolate using chillis, cinnamon the sweetness of the rich chocolate gets cut down by the subtle spiciness of the chilli and the aroma of the cinnamon. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup milk

¼ fresh cream

1 fresh red chillies, chopped

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

A pinch salt

3 tbsp Hershey’s Cocoa Powder

For garnish

Half a cup of whipped cream

1 tbsp Hershey’s cocoa powder

1 stick cinnamon

sugar – a quarter cup

Method

Step 1

In a saucepan add milk, fresh cream, red chilli and bring it to a boil.

Step 2

Strain it in a bowl. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, salt, cocoa powder and mix will.

Step 3

Pour it in serving glass and garnish with whipped cream, cocoa powder, cinnamon stick. You can add sprinkles, marshmallows, crackers, absolutely anything that pleases you and enjoy this delicious beverage with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter