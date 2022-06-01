World Milk Day 2022: Celebrate with Strawberry Freak-Shake, Chocolate Lassi recipes

First established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations 20 years ago, World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1 to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and as a celebration of the dairy sector and since that time, the advantages of milk and dairy products have been promoted all over the world. It is also imperative to know that dairy is responsible for the livelihoods of so many people, hence its importance in the economic sector.

It's that time of the year when the weather is draining us with heat and the patio invites us to relax. As we mark World Milk Day 2022 this Wednesday, what better way to enjoy the summers than with a cool and refreshing drink of Strawberry Freak-Shake or Chocolate Lassi?

All we need this season is something icier and fruitier to rejuvenate our mind and soul and if you, like us, are looking for summer coolers to say “goodbye” to heat and bring back all the nostalgic feelings of childhood, these recipes of Strawberry Freak-Shake and Chocolate Lassi are all you need. They serve 1 and take only 5 to 10 minutes to whip up.

1. Freak-Shake

Ingredients for Strawberry Shake:

3 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

50 ml milk

2 scoops ice cream

Ingredients for garnish:

8-10 small marshmallows

1 scoop whipped cream

5-6 gummy bears

1 packet gems

1 wafer cigars

1 tbsp colour sprinkles

A few chocolate chips to sprinkle

Equipments needed:

1 Mason jar

1 Blender

2 Glasses

1 Plate

Method:

In a blender, blend the ice cream, milk and strawberry flavoured syrup. Pour some strawberry flavoured syrup into a plate and dip the rim of the Mason jar in it. Then cover the edge of the Mason jar by dipping it in a container of sprinkles.

Now, pour the freak shake into the same Mason jar. Decorate the freak shake with whipped cream, gems, chips, gummy bears, marshmallows and wafer cigars. Enjoy it chilled!

2. Chocolate Lassi

Ingredients:

A spoonful syrup of chocolate flavour

1 cup ice cubes

200 gms chilled thick yoghurt

A pinch of salt

8-9 almonds sliced roasted

2 tbsp water

Equipments needed:

Blender

1 tall serving glass

Method:

Pour ice and yogurt directly into the blender. Add a pinch of salt. Drizzle syrup of chocolate flavour over it. Add some sliced roasted almonds and blend it well.

Add water if needed to adjust consistency. Pour into a tall glass and garnish with almonds. Serve chilled.

(Recipes: Chef Ranveer Brar)