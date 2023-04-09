Pecan nut pie is a mouth-watering dessert that has become a favourite in many households around the world where this classic southern dessert is made especially during Easter holidays with a filling that consists of light corn syrup, sugar, beaten eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract and pecan halves. The mixture is poured into an unbaked pie crust and baked until the filling is set and the crust is golden brown.

Wrap up Easter 2023 with an American treat of Pecan Nut Pie. Recipe inside (Chef Manoj Rawat, Sous Chef)

The end result is a sweet, nutty pie that is perfect for any occasion. Pecan nut pie is often served with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to balance out the sweetness. It's a simple but delicious dessert that is sure to impress your friends and family.

Pecan pie is a classic dessert that is popular in many parts of the world, particularly in the southern United States. Here's a recipe for a delicious pecan nut pie that you can try making at home:

Ingredients for short crust pastry:

250gm plain flour

125gm butter, diced, and kept cool in the fridge

1-3 tbsp. milk or water

Pinch of salt

Method:

Sieve the plain flour into a large bowl or the largest bowl of a food processor. Add the diced butter and either rub in with your fingertips, or, if using a food processor, pulse until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the salt and mix again.

Gradually add the liquid by starting with 1 tbsp. milk or water, then adding a little more until the mixture comes together to form a dough. Tap the mixture onto a surface and gently bring it together with your hands, then shape it into a disc. Wrap in cling film and chill for at least 20 minutes before using. Sheet and make tart shell.

Ingredients for pecan nut filling

1 ¾ cups white sugar

¼ cup dark corn syrup

¼ cup butter

1 tablespoon cold water

2 teaspoons cornstarch

3 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine sugar, corn syrup, butter, water, and cornstarch in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a full boil and remove from heat.

In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually beat in cooked syrup mixture. Stir in salt, vanilla, and pecans. Pour pecan mixture into pie shell. Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, 45 to 50 minutes.

(Recipe: Chef Manoj Rawat, Sous Chef)