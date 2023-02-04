5 love language ideas to strengthen your long-distance relationship

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly difficult, especially when it comes to maintaining a strong connection with your partner. The lack of physical presence can make it challenging to keep the spark alive and make your partner feel loved and appreciated. However, with effort, creativity, and a love language that resonates with both partners, it is possible to make your long-distance relationship work. Love languages are a way of communicating love and affection, and each person has a primary love language that they prefer. Understanding and using your partner's love language can make a huge difference in the success and happiness of your relationship. (Also read: Tips to manage long-distance relationship in the modern era of dating )

Jordan Green, Licensed Therapist, suggested 5 love language ideas which can help deepen the connection between partners, bring comfort and joy, and make the distance feel a little bit shorter.

1. Physical touch

• Talk about hugs and massages and how much you can't wait to put your arms around them.

• Talk about and relive old memories together.

• Book them a massage.

• Give them an item to act as a reminder of you (bonus points if it smells like you)

• Buy them a self-massager, vibration bracelets or weighted blanket.

• Put together and send a five senses basket (with one thing to please each sense)

2. Words of Affirmation

• Write love letters or poems

• Text, video, or voice message good morning and goodnight as well as sweet messages throughout the day.

• Create a CD with songs that describe how you feel about them

• Create a photo album of your favourite memories and describe why they are your favourite or do a photo album of the "Story of Us" (the story of your relationship)

• Engrave jewellery with a sweet note.

• Buy a stuffed animal that allows you to record your voice reminding them you love them.

3. Acts of Service

• Send them a massage or mani/pedi gift card

• Order a meal and have it delivered

• Do online shopping they don't like to do

• Do research on something they want to look into

• Create a coupon book of tasks you will do for them when you're together

• Buy something that will make cleaning easier for them (e.g. robot vacuum)

4. Quality Time

• Plan virtual dates

• Play games online together

• Send them a date night care package

• Create a bucket list of activities you will do together this year

• Book an online class that you'll do together

• Buy 2 of the same books that you'll read over the phone together

5. Gifts

• Send them a care package

• Make a homemade gift and send it

• Order a flower or other gift subscription to be delivered monthly

• Send them small gifts weekly

