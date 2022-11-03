5 ways to hype the children for any kind of assessment

Young people benefit in many ways from assessments. They may assist in identifying a kid's strengths and weaknesses and can be used to personalise training to match the requirements of a youngster. Assessments can also be used to keep track of a child's development over time and find any problems. When it comes to teaching kids the value of assessment, parents and educators play a key role. That way, they may inspire children to give their all on tests. This will show them that what they are doing matters and that their efforts are being acknowledged. Each child has a unique learning style, and teachers and parents may work together to identify it via discussion and testing. They may come to feel better about themselves and their talents as a result. (Also read: How to lessen post-exam anxiety in children: Expert offers tips )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aakanksha Gupta, Vice President at S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd, suggested five strategies that educators and parents can use that may help students get pumped up for tests and future success.

1. Eliminate the stress of assessments

Assessments can cause tension and worry in kids, which can affect their performance and result in lower test scores. Together, parents and teachers should work to calm their fears. Adults should develop creative preparation methods. By giving the child practice questions or having them take mock exams, you may also aid in their preparation for evaluations. This will increase their confidence and help them grow more used to the assessment's structure and subject matter. Making a study plan can help kids concentrate their time and energy on the work at hand, which is another method parents can assist their young children.

2. Consistently provide new reading material

When kids are young, they are open to new experiences and knowledge. This can only be achieved by providing them with consistent exposure to diverse experiences. Books are included in this category. Reading is a great way to help kids develop their minds and language skills. In order to maintain their interest and enthusiasm for reading, children must be regularly presented with the fresh reading material by their parents and instructors. Children who make reading and learning part of their daily routines will always be well-prepared for any test.

3. Provide instruction on how to relax

Teachers and parents should also keep in mind that youngsters may likely experience assessment anxiety. So, it's up to parents and educators to show kids how to unwind and take a breather every once in a while. Deep breathing exercises, yoga, meditation, and music are some of the relaxation practices that might help the youngster feel less anxious. Get out and go for a stroll with the kids. Ensure that the youngster is receiving enough sleep and prepare wholesome meals and snacks they may enjoy while learning.

4. Offer encouragement

Fostering a sense of self-worth in children by encouraging them to take tests is critical. As an added bonus, it may show children how evaluations can be used to strengthen their learning. Educators and parents alike should reassure students that a poor test score is not the end of the world. It is understandable that they may make errors. The best way to keep them upbeat is to acknowledge and reward even the smallest of their efforts. It is healthy to maintain high standards to encourage genuine effort on the part of the child; however, setting too high standards may be discouraging.

5. Make the evaluation day fun

It's not only during practice that kids need to be amped up. The evaluation day should be filled with more compassion and support. Educators and guardians should do everything they can to make the assessment day fun for their students. Let the child sleep after you have helped him/her get the things needed for the assessment ready. Kids need to have a healthy breakfast to get a good start to the day. Because the youngster is likely to be apprehensive, refrain from discussing the evaluation incessantly. Encourage the youngster to maintain composure and concentration instead. Teachers, on the other hand, should get the students excited about the assessment and the rest of the day.

Teachers and parents can learn a lot about a student's academic growth through several forms of assessment. Both parents and educators play crucial roles in helping students get amped up for tests. This is because both sets of adults can give kids the boost they need to ace their tests. Both groups can also help children develop positive feelings about tests and assessments.

