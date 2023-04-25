5 ways to preserve your emotional energy: Therapist shares tips

We all deserve to feel at peace. With age, we understand that we need less drama and more calm – no matter what it takes to get there. When the going gets difficult and we start to feel as if the emotional energy is getting drained, we need to sit back and look into ourselves and answer a few questions. What is it that we are losing our energy on? Are there some things that we can do to bring change to the current state of emotions? To understand how to preserve our emotional energy, we need to first understand why we are feeling drained. “You may have been conditioned since childhood to operate in certain ways that are depleting you (for example, people-pleasing patterns). While you aren’t responsible for your upbringing, you are accountable for your healing and growth as an adult,” wrote Psychotherapist Sadaf Siddiqi.

Self love tips: Surprising ways to practice self-care (Designecologist)

Sadaf further stated a few ways by which we can preserve our emotional energy:

Not proving the point: When we are brought up in homes where we receive much less affection, we tend to become people pleasers as adults. We are always scared that people we leave – this causes us to overexplain ourselves. We need to start stopping ourselves from proving our point – this will help us to get out of situations where we are not valued.

No tolerance: We may have tolerated hurtful situations, but it is time to stop that. We should stand up to things that cause us intentional hurt and stop tolerating them.

Accepting no: When we expect people to understand our boundaries, we should do the same for others as well. We should learn to take no for an answer without trying to convince them to change.

Asking for clarification: Overthinking and creating fake narratives in our minds can drain us a lot emotionally. The only way to cut it short is to ask for clarifications directly.

Vulnerable with safe people: We should choose our company and be vulnerable with people we feel safe with.

