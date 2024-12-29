6 secrets of couples who stay together forever, according to relationship coach
Is there a formula to make love last forever? Not exactly. However, according to Amanda Twiggs Johns, a US-based 'mindset expert and relationship coach,' there are a few little secrets that can keep your relationship going the distance – until the end of time. Also read | 8 things to consider if you are dating to marry
She recently shared an Instagram post on '6 secrets of couples who stay together forever', and claimed, “After working with hundreds of couples, I have seen firsthand what makes love last. Here are six habits that truly matter.”
How many of these are you practicing?
Amanda wrote in the caption, “Here's the real deal - number 4 is absolutely crucial. When you genuinely support your partner's dreams, it deepens your connection in ways you can't imagine. How many of these are you practicing? Which one could you improve at? Remember, great relationships aren't about perfection. They're built on consistent effort and genuine care.”
According to Amanda, these are the secrets of couples having a relationship that lasts forever:
1. Embracing authenticity
They love each other's true selves, quirks and all.
2. Facing challenges as a team
When life gets tough, they turn towards each other, not away.
3. Seeing both sides
They make an effort to understand each other's perspectives, even in disagreements.
4. Supporting each other's dreams
They are invested in their partner's goals and growth.
5. Respecting independence
They understand the importance of personal space and individual pursuit.
6. Practicing daily gratitude
They consistently express appreciation for both big and small things.
Questions 'that can save any marriage'
Earlier, Amanda had shared a post on how you can rebuild your relationship and regain faith in its potential to last a lifetime. Speaking about '7 questions that can save any marriage', she had written, “If you and your partner find yourselves locked in a stalemate, these 7 powerful questions can help you break free from the gridlock and find a path forward.” Click here to read what those 7 questions are.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.
