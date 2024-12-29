6 secrets of couples who stay together forever, according to relationship coach

Is there a formula to make love last forever? Not exactly. However, according to Amanda Twiggs Johns, a US-based 'mindset expert and relationship coach,' there are a few little secrets that can keep your relationship going the distance – until the end of time. Also read | 8 things to consider if you are dating to marry Amanda Twiggs Johns, a relationship coach, says such couples 'love each other's true selves, quirks and all'. (Representative picture: Pexels)

She recently shared an Instagram post on '6 secrets of couples who stay together forever', and claimed, “After working with hundreds of couples, I have seen firsthand what makes love last. Here are six habits that truly matter.”

How many of these are you practicing?

Amanda wrote in the caption, “Here's the real deal - number 4 is absolutely crucial. When you genuinely support your partner's dreams, it deepens your connection in ways you can't imagine. How many of these are you practicing? Which one could you improve at? Remember, great relationships aren't about perfection. They're built on consistent effort and genuine care.”

According to Amanda, these are the secrets of couples having a relationship that lasts forever:

1. Embracing authenticity

They love each other's true selves, quirks and all.

2. Facing challenges as a team

When life gets tough, they turn towards each other, not away.

3. Seeing both sides

They make an effort to understand each other's perspectives, even in disagreements.

4. Supporting each other's dreams

They are invested in their partner's goals and growth.

5. Respecting independence

They understand the importance of personal space and individual pursuit.

6. Practicing daily gratitude

They consistently express appreciation for both big and small things.

Questions 'that can save any marriage'

Earlier, Amanda had shared a post on how you can rebuild your relationship and regain faith in its potential to last a lifetime. Speaking about '7 questions that can save any marriage', she had written, “If you and your partner find yourselves locked in a stalemate, these 7 powerful questions can help you break free from the gridlock and find a path forward.” Click here to read what those 7 questions are.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.