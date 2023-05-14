6 types of friends you must stay close to for a happy life

It is easy to make friends but tough to sustain bond with them over years. Friendship is less complicated in younger days when our mental space is less crowded with daily responsibilities and duties, but as we grow older, the priorities shift and even though our soul craves to be connected to friends, many a time we are not able to take out enough time. However, without friends life can be hard and one must stay connected with them. Not everyone is a soul friend and some come to our life for a purpose or a season. It is important to select your friends with care as just like relationship break-ups, friendship break-ups can be heartbreaking too.

Many of us due to our urge to stay connected attract toxic friendships in our life. This means we pour out our feelings, share our secrets or ask suggestions from people who aren't exactly our well-wishers. Continuing this kind of friendship can bring more harm than good and must be avoided.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram post talked about 6 types of friends one must stay close to:

1. Those who don't require constant contact: Stay close to friends who don't require constant contact and embrace you with open arms when you connect. Life is busy, being connected to someone who understand that matters.

2. Friends who don't force you to change: Stay in touch with friends who allow you to be authentic without challenging you to be anything other than what you are. It's special to have a relationship with someone who gets you when there are differences between you and them.

3: Friends who encourage healthy boundaries: Stay close to friends who have healthy boundaries. Seeing someone place boundaries is inspirational and can encourage you to build healthy boundaries.

4. Stay close to friends who don't shutdown when you bring up tough topics

5. Those who want the best for you: Stay close to friends who delicately hold you accountable. Having people who want the best for you is life changing.

6. Friends who support you: Stay close to friends who show up to support you. Taking the time to be present is loving.

