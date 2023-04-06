6 ways to re-build trust in relationship after a betrayal

Trusting a partner, a friend or a family member after getting betrayed by them isn't easy. The betrayal can come in the form of infidelity in case of a romantic relationship, breaking a promise, a lie or leaking of a confidential information. The reason a betrayal hurts so much is because it is accompanied with complex emotions like pain, trauma and disbelief. A single act of betrayal can shatter trust built over several years. Even if one forgives, one cannot forget and that changes a relationship permanently. But is it possible to regain that trust from your partner or friend? Genuine effort, deep love and desire to make it work, can help heal a relationship to a great extent if not completely. Also, one needs to give it a little time before things get normal between you two. (Also read: Steps to take to move past a rupture in relationship)

The reason a betrayal hurts so much is because it is accompanied with complex emotions like pain, trauma and disbelief. (Pixabay)

"Betrayal in a relationship can be one of the most traumatic and painful experiences a person can go through. It can lead to mistrust, resentment, confusion, and even depression. The hurt that comes with betrayal is difficult to describe and may take a long time to heal. The betrayed partner may question their self-worth or feel angry at themselves for not recognizing signs earlier. Both partners need to acknowledge the damage caused by the betrayal, work together towards forgiveness, and repair their relationship, if that's what they decide is best for them. Without understanding each other's pain, moving forward will be almost impossible. Although betrayal within relationships can bring immense heartache, overcoming it comes with a unique feeling of strength and resilience," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

Here are 6 ways one can rebuild trust after getting betrayed.

Acknowledge the betrayal and take responsibility

The first step to rebuilding trust is for the betraying party to own up to their actions. This involves admitting infidelity, broken promises, or dishonesty without making excuses or blaming others. Accepting responsibility for one's actions is the foundation for re-establishing trust in any relationship, whether romantic, friendship, or business.

Show genuine remorse and empathy

A sincere apology can help to mend the hurt caused by betrayal. It is essential that the apologiser demonstrates genuine remorse and understands the pain they have inflicted. They must be willing to listen, validate their partner's or friend's feelings, and empathise with them. Conveying genuine emotions goes a long way in assuring the other party that the betrayal won't be repeated.

Repair the damage

Depending on the nature of the betrayal, restore the damage caused by taking necessary actions to make amends. In the case of infidelity, it may mean cutting ties with the third party involved. In a business relationship, it could entail compensating for any losses incurred. Substantial efforts to repair damage caused by betrayal help regain trust in the relationship.

Be transparent and open

Rebuilding trust requires continuous transparency and openness about your thoughts, feelings, and actions. This means sharing more of your life, willingly providing relevant information, and being honest, even if it's sometimes uncomfortable. It creates a safe space for open communication and assures the other person that they can rely on your word and actions moving forward.

Practice consistency and follow through

Trust is built over time by consistently demonstrating that you can be counted on. This involves keeping promises, punctuality, and generally sticking to your commitments. When trust is broken, follow-through becomes even more critical in proving that you are dependable and committed to nurturing the relationship.

Be patient and give time

Rebuilding trust is not an overnight process, and it's essential to be patient with the person who was betrayed. They may need time to heal and process their feelings before re-establishing trust fully. Consistently proving your trustworthiness and providing emotional support can help the healing process but remember to give them space and time to recover as needed.

"In conclusion, rebuilding trust in relationships after a betrayal is challenging. However, it is possible to re-establish trust and eventually heal the relationship by acknowledging the betrayal, demonstrating genuine remorse, being transparent, and committing to consistency. Remember to seek help from a relationship expert to move forward with grace, compassion, and connection," says Dr Tugnait.

