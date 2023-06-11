7 activities you should do with your child every day

Summer holidays bring with it joy and boredom in equal measures. On one hand, children get liberty to wake up a little late and get extended time for fun and frolic, on the other, they have loads of unproductive time which may leave them bored and frustrated. Parents often have a hard time thinking about activities that could keep them engaged and happy. Keeping a child mentally and physically engaged during summer holidays or even otherwise is important and for that some basic rules can be set. Reading is important for children of all age groups as it develops their imagination and helps with brain development. Similarly, playing outdoors with friends is the best way to keep our kids physically active. Vacation time is also a good time to develop new hobbies like painting, cycling, art and craft, public speaking among many other things. (Also read: Parenting tips to help your child recognize and deal with bullying at school)

Vacation time is also a good time to develop new hobbies like painting, cycling, art and craft, public speaking among many other things.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali in an interview with HT Digital elaborates on activities every parent should do with their child every day:

1. Read together

Reading is an essential activity that helps stimulate children's imagination, language skills, and cognitive development. Set aside some time each day to read together, whether it's a picture book for younger children or a chapter book for older ones. Encourage their participation by asking questions and discussing the story.

2. Outdoor play

Engaging in physical activities outdoors is crucial for children's overall well-being. Encourage them to spend time outside every day, whether it's playing in the park, riding bikes, playing catch, or simply exploring nature. Outdoor play promotes physical fitness, social interaction, and a sense of adventure.

3. Creative time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Set aside time for creative activities such as drawing, painting, crafts, or building with blocks. These activities enhance your child's creativity, fine motor skills, and problem-solving abilities. Encourage their imagination and praise their efforts to boost their confidence.

4. Family mealtime

Eating together as a family not only fosters healthy eating habits but also provides an opportunity for quality bonding time. Aim to have at least one meal together each day, where you can engage in meaningful conversations, share stories, and create lasting memories.

5. Learning activities

Engage your children in educational activities to support their intellectual growth. This could include solving puzzles, playing educational games, doing science experiments, or practicing basic math skills. Tailor these activities to their age and interests, making learning fun and interactive.

6. Chores and responsibilities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Involve your children in age-appropriate chores and responsibilities around the house. This teaches them important life skills, such as organization, teamwork, and accountability. Assign tasks like tidying up their room, setting the table, or helping with laundry, and praise their efforts.

7. Quality time

Lastly, make sure to dedicate quality time solely for bonding with your children. This could be through activities such as playing board games, going for a family walk, having a movie night, or engaging in their favourite hobbies together. This time allows you to strengthen your relationship and create cherished memories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON