7 goals for the ones trying to manage co-dependency: Expert explains

Co-dependency can be challenging sometimes. Usually, co-dependency comes from excessive emotional and psychological reliance on a partner. However, co-dependency can mean putting forward the partner’s expectations before yourself – this can be harmful for the mental health. Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders, who is known for addressing issues related to relationships on her Instagram profile, addressed this issue in one of her recent Instagram posts and set seven goals that people should abide by in order to keep the situation healthy for them – so that, they can create a space for self-love as well.

Manage anxiety: Sometimes situations can get intense causing anxiety issues for ourselves. We should be able to put our feelings first and help ourselves in managing our own anxiety issues, before addressing the issue of others.

Boundaries: Boundaries are extremely important, otherwise we end up being in positions where endless expectations are put on us and we keep giving. This makes us face tiredness and exhaustion. We should set clear boundaries on the same as well.

Validate: Self-validation is important. When we wait for others to validate our successes or actions, we often end up being disappointed. We should give ourselves and cheer for ourselves when needed.

Needs: We all have our own needs and wants. Rather than diving into fulfilling others’ needs and wants., we should be clear on what our needs are and what we want from the relationship.

Care: Expecting others to know how you feel can feel exhausting and give you the feeling of endlessly waiting. Instead, we should communicate our needs to our partners and ask them what we expect from the relationship.

Comfort: Our own company can be comforting too. Instead of always requiring another person for company, we should know to enjoy our own company and find comfort in it.

Try new things: Sometimes we tag along to do what others feel like doing. More often, we end up not exploring the things that interest us. We should try out new things, new hobbies and activities that we find happiness in.

