Actor shares secret that made her brother a top pick on Indian matrimony site after initial struggle: Not looks or money

In the high-stakes world of digital matchmaking, where impressive job titles and physical appearance usually reign supreme, one woman has discovered a surprising new cheat code for matrimonial success: doing the dishes. Also read | Tips to help you find 'the one' on matrimonial websites

Actor Maya Sahu says she found success for her brother on Shaadi.com by sharing a candid photo of him doing dishes. (Representative picture)

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Chhattisgarh-based actor Maya Sahu set social media abuzz after sharing the unconventional strategy that turned her brother’s luck around on the matrimonial site Shaadi.com – and it turns out that in 2026, the way to a suitor’s heart isn't through a resume, but through the kitchen sink.

From 'handsome' to 'handy'

In a hilarious yet relatable April 22 Instagram video, Maya detailed her initial struggle to find matches for her brother. Despite being 'handsome and smart' with a strong salary, his profile – initially filled with high-quality, curated photos – was met with total silence. "I thought that if I uploaded pics like this, lots of good marriage offers for him would come," Maya said in Hindi. "But two days passed... even one week passed. No response came," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Frustrated by the lack of interest, Maya decided to pivot. She swapped out the polished portraits for a candid shot of her brother in the middle of a mundane household task: washing utensils. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frustrated by the lack of interest, Maya decided to pivot. She swapped out the polished portraits for a candid shot of her brother in the middle of a mundane household task: washing utensils. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The instant response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The instant response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The results were immediate – Maya claimed that as soon as the photo went live, the floodgates opened. "Now there is a line of marriage offers for him," she shared, adding in the caption “Ab sab yahi chahte hai (Everyone wants this now).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results were immediate – Maya claimed that as soon as the photo went live, the floodgates opened. "Now there is a line of marriage offers for him," she shared, adding in the caption “Ab sab yahi chahte hai (Everyone wants this now).” {{/usCountry}}

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The video struck a chord with hundreds of Instagram users, highlighting a shift in what modern partners value. As traditional domestic roles continue to evolve, the 'helping hand' archetype appears to be significantly more attractive to contemporary women than the traditional 'provider' persona alone.

A shift in values

The comments section of Maya’s post became a forum for discussing the 'new Indian groom' – while financial stability and looks haven't lost their place, they are no longer the sole metrics of a 'good catch'.

One Instagram user commented, "Today's requirement of girls for marriage..." implying that life skills are now a top priority. Another person summed it up bluntly: "Women want a husband who does chores, not just loves you or earns money." The consensus among many was that vulnerability and a willingness to handle domestic labour were the ultimate green flags.

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Maya’s experiment serves as a lighthearted but profound reminder: in the modern marriage market, a man who knows his way around a scrub brush might just be the most eligible bachelor in the room.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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