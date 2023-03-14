Woman uses matrimonial site to find salaries offered by different companies

People use matrimonial sites to choose a life partner. They go through various profiles and talk to several people to find their perfect match. However, one woman, used a matrimonial site to find the ideal job for her. And if you are wondering how, allow us to tell you.

LinkedIn user Ashveen Bansal shared that one of his friends is using Jeevansathi.com 'to see compensation of different companies through people's profiles and then applying there.' Sounds genius, doesn't it? Bansal shared this post almost a week ago, and it has since gone viral.

Take a look at it here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked over 30,000 times. Many have even commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "We knew people were using FB and other social for dating. Now, this is a new use of matrimony site, actually, this could be a very good data point if they had not put fake salaries to look good in the marriage market." Another person added, "This could be a next potential product idea for all the matrimonial services to include in premium services. By the way, even if she applied, the compensation depends on many factors (years of experience, role, market trends and the negotiations)." “One of the best ideas to figure out salary before joining a company. Ashveen Bansal your friend is a gem! Never loose her,” added a fourth.