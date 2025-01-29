Menu Explore
Adding ‘vegetarian’ on dating profile? Study says you may get fewer matches for it

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 29, 2025 11:24 AM IST

People who add vegetarian on their dating profile may be judged, showing how dietary habits influence first impressions on dating apps. 

Personality, hobbies, and interests play major roles in determining match connections on dating apps. These help to know more about the person behind the dating profile. But did you know that even dietary preferences play a huge role in swiping left or right on your profile? A study published in the Social Psychological Bulletin found that dating profiles mentioning vegetarianism receive lower ratings than those that don't mention it at all. It shows that people infer certain personality traits based on diet choices and apply them in dating context.

People who write they are vegetarian on dating profile are not found attractive. (Pexels)
People who write they are vegetarian on dating profile are not found attractive. (Pexels)

First impressions

The researchers conducted a study in Poland regarding how the mention of vegetarianism affects first impressions of a dating profile.

The researchers showed dating profiles to 404 meat eaters, participants ranging in age from 18 to 82. They found that participants rated the profiles mentioning vegetarianism differently from those that didn't.

The study was also driven by an attempt to understand the cultural significance of vegetarianism, exploring how it can go from being a simple dietary preference to a defining aspect of identity.

Similarity effect

The researchers attributed this to the similarity effect, where people often feel comfortable with partners who have similar lifestyles, such as eating habits. For meat eaters, they may consider vegetarians to be too different from them.

The researchers also found that this may have cultural significance. Since the study was conducted in Poland, which is predominantly a meat-eating country, they associate femininity and masculinity traits with diet preferences. Male vegetarians were often seen as less masculine, which made them less attractive to women. Similarly, female vegetarians were sometimes viewed as less traditionally feminine.

Not all vegetarians judged equally

Vegetarians who adopt the diet for fitness reasons may be perceived as too strict, and this perception can extend to their relationships as well.(Pexels)
Vegetarians who adopt the diet for fitness reasons may be perceived as too strict, and this perception can extend to their relationships as well.(Pexels)

It is also important to note that not all vegetarians are judged in the same manner. Those who were vegetarians because of health reasons received the lowest ratings on their profiles. The researchers explained that this may be due to the perception that health-conscious individuals who change their diet preferences may have too strict or demanding lifestyle habits, which can pose a challenge in relationships.

On the contrary, those profiles that mentioned being vegetarians because of ethical or environmental reasons were evaluated a bit more favourably. It showed kindness towards the environment, and kindness is a valuable trait in relationships.

So, in a way, the reason for becoming vegetarian gives an inner glimpse of the personality traits and whether they are acceptable in a relationship or not.

