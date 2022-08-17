Are you dating an empath? Here are things you should remember

If you have ever wished your better half could read your mind and understand your feelings without you communicating them in words, an empath could closely resemble your dream partner. If empaths are close to somebody, they are capable of sensing their feelings and emotions intuitively. Try hiding things from them at your own risk, as they will figure out somehow. A minor change in your mood doesn't go unnoticed by them and there would be hardly any moment when you feel ignored or left out. (Also read: Beginning a new relationship? Here are expert tips you must follow)

On the flip side, you too will have to bear with them when they absorb all the negative energy around them from people and feel exhausted and low. Empaths feel other people's emotions and try their best to offer them solutions. This often means they do not pay attention to themselves which puts them at risk of mental health issues.

"Dating an empath can be both challenging and rewarding. They are highly intuitive and often have a great sense of understanding and compassion for others. This can make them excellent partners who are supportive and nurturing. However, they can also be quite sensitive to the emotions and feelings of others, which can sometimes make them take on too much responsibility in the relationship. It is therefore important for the empath's partner to be understanding and patient, and to help them maintain healthy boundaries," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when dating someone highly sensitive to the emotions of others:

1. Be patient: Empaths often need time to process their feelings and may not be able to express themselves immediately. Empaths require space and time to recharge.

2. Avoid making assumptions: Empaths can be overwhelmed by the emotions of others and that can make them feel drained and exhausted. It can be easy to assume that someone sensitive to emotions is also overly emotional, but this is often not the case.

3. Communicate openly: Since empaths are attuned to the emotions of others, it’s important to communicate openly and honestly to avoid misunderstandings.

4. Respect boundaries: Empaths may need more alone time than other people, so it’s important to respect their need for space. Also, be mindful of your own needs and set boundaries with an empath partner because sometimes empaths can be emotionally draining, as they tend to take on others' feelings and struggles.

5. Be supportive: Empaths are often highly compassionate and caring people, so it’s important to be supportive and understanding of their feelings.

"If you are dating an empath, remember to be patient, communicate openly, and respect their boundaries. Empaths are emotionally intelligent individuals, so they can often understand and connect with their partners in a deep and meaningful way. They are also typically very supportive and understanding, which can make them great partners in times of need. Overall, dating an empath can be a wonderful experience, if both parties are aware of each other's needs and are willing to work together to meet them," concludes Dr Chandni Tugnait.

