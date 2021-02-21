Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one

Only those who have lost a loved one will ever be able to vouch for the ever existing void and the extremely long duration of healing that comes with its own pitfalls and Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor in no stranger to that pain. Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Arjun continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time.

Mona was also Boney Kapoor’s first wife who passed away on March 25, 2012, just weeks before the release of Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade. Taking to his social media handle, Arjun shared the emotional read originally penned by GriefPal which is an Instagram page founded by London–based author Meera Shah and acts as “the peer to peer grief support service for 18-35 year olds”.

Arjun was introduced to the post by his photographer friend and Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. Some of the most relatable takeways from the “heartwarming read” titled ‘What I’ve learnt from the past 14 years of grieving my mama”are:

1. “Contrary to popular belief, time is not a healer. While the raw and rugged early grief will fade as the days, months, years go by, so do your memories of them. You have to try so much harder to keep them alive.”

2. “No one or nothing can replace the hole they left in your heart.”

3. “Try not to chase happiness in things and people.”

4. “Try not to plaster over your pain. Happiness will come, in time. You will smile, you will laugh, you will love, but it will never make you whole again.”

5. “The best thing you can do to make them proud is to just be true to yourself.”

6. “It is HARD. It is LONELY. I used to beat myself up for feeling envious of their perfect families. I used to beat myself up for feeling sadness at their joy. I used to get angry at myself for seeing life in a different way to them. But now I’ve come to accept that none of this makes me a bad person, none of that makes me worth any less, it just makes me human.”

7. “I love who I have become, I love my life but I would give it all up in a heartbeat.”

8. “There’s a difference between not wanting to live without them and not being able to live without them… but as time passes, you find yourself doing the impossible. Living, breathing, achieving the most amazing things on your own.”

9. “Grieving is exhausting enough without having to defend it. Choose your battles.”

10. “Guilt has been the hardest emotion for me to overcome.”

The message concluded with no longer pondering or procrastinating about the future instead, grabbing the dream or hope or need with both hands while still fearing losses and being haunted by the personal trauma. Arjun Kapoor shared in the caption, “It feels alright in a strange sort of way to know I’m not alone in this world who lives with these same feelings. This post is for anyone who’s ever lost someone they love (sic).”

May all those hurting emotionally due to the loss of their loved one, find a balm in these words. May we be reunited with them in afterlife.

