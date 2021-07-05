Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
College students experience significant grief reactions during Covid-19: Study

The study aimed to identify the most common non-death losses and grief reactions experienced by undergraduate and graduate college students amid the pandemic.
ANI | , Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:30 AM IST
College students experience significant grief reactions during Covid-19: Study(Pexels)

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, college students are experiencing significant grief reactions, according to an international study.

The paper titled, 'College Student Experiences of Grief and Loss Amid the Covid-19 Global Pandemic', was recently published in OMEGA - Journal of Death and Dying.

"This study aimed to identify the most common non-death losses and grief reactions experienced by undergraduate and graduate college students amid the pandemic," said author Erica H. Sirrine, PhD, director of Social Work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Erica further added, "What we found is that students across the US, even those who may not have experienced a Covid-related death, still reported a considerable number of losses and grief reactions, including avoidance and loss of control. This presents a need for practitioners to provide additional support to college students, especially those who experienced cumulative losses during the pandemic."

Sirrine, a clinical social worker and grief expert, led this research while serving as dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
