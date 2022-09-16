Dating in your 30s? Tips to find what you really want

Turning 30 can change a lot in your romantic life. It is the best time to date as one has more clarity about themselves and they have learnt to accept themselves as they are unlike in the 20s when people are still experimenting and confused about what they really want. Dating in your 30s must be carefree, on your own terms, and without any societal pressure - the focus should be on meeting the right person rather than feeling pressure about getting past the marriageable age. Instead of rushing things, one should take their own sweet time to use their intuition if this is really going to work. Be yourself and be kind to yourself should be the mantras that you swear by. (Also read: 10 things men find attractive about women)

Bumble’s India Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares some tips to help navigate dating in your 30s:

Age is just a number: Date at your own timeline and own terms. Don’t let societal pressure to get married by a certain age get to you. Finding the right partner or even getting married should have nothing to do with age. It should only be about you–whether you are ready for it and if you have met the person you want to take this step with.

Be yourself: Know who you are and clearly communicate what you want. Don’t be afraid to be your authentic self as you put yourself out there.

Don’t hold back because of your past experiences: Our experiences may cause scars that we wear as a shield to protect us from not getting hurt again. When in fact it’s these experiences that teach us what we want and don’t want from a relationship. The key is to learn from your past and build on those learnings as you further explore dating. When getting to know someone, do not let past experiences interfere as you form a new bond.

Take your time and take the pressure off: When getting to know someone, take your time and decide if this is the person you really want to be with. Get to know them better and spend time with them, even if it is virtual. Love doesn’t have an expiry date, and let it happen when it’s meant to be. While you may really want to be in a relationship at this point in your life, it is important to ensure that it is the right one for you.

Respecting boundaries: It’s extremely crucial to set boundaries when dating someone. Try to give them time and space instead of rushing into things. As much as relationships are about two people making a life together, healthy relationships are also the ones where you have an identity of your own.

Be kind: If something is not working out with the person that you are dating, remember to be kind to them and to yourself. No one likes to be ghosted or treated like they don’t matter. All of us deserve the same respect that we would want to be given.

