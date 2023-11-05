Sometimes people get mad at us but do not communicate clearly. In such cases, we may face difficulties in understanding why they may be angry at us. This causes us to get into overthinking spirals and judge every action of us to understand what we may have done wrong. But this can be extremely unhealthy for us. "Instead of spending hours worrying if someone might be mad at you, save yourself the struggle and surround yourself with people who directly communicate their feelings with you," wrote Therapist Klara Kernig. She further shared a few tips on what we should do when we feel someone is mad at us.

Do you think someone is mad at you? Here's what you can do(Unsplash)

Remind ourselves that it's okay to make mistakes: Instead of harsh self-criticism, we should remember that we are humans, and it is okay for us to make mistakes. Sometimes mistakes can be made unintentionally as well, and we should be able to move past it to embrace a healthy life.

Everyone has their unique perspectives: Sometimes we may be right from our perspectives and can be wrong from the perspective of another person – none of us are wrong here. We are just unique people with our own ways of looking at things.

Remember to communicate: Instead of getting into the overthinking spirals, we should be able to communicate the problems to the other person. We should put the relationship ahead of the ego and learn to communicate clearly and mend the situation.

Don't take it personally: Sometimes people are angry about something else, and they end up directing it to us. We should learn to let go of such situations and try to understand what the other person may be going through.

Apologise: In case we have done something to hurt the other person, we should apologise, and have a difficult conversation with them and make things better.

