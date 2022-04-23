Does your marriage feel boring? Add these 3 sexy things to reignite the spark

To love someone is to love them intimately and unconditionally without problems or pride, where you are ready to jump hurdles, leap fences and penetrate walls to arrive at its destination full of hope but few know that a successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, of course. Often, couples in a marriage find that the spark is missing or has fizzled out, which is when we assert and root for the famous saying, “There is no remedy for love but to love more.”

The flip side to a marriage is that it can become dull as you spend your every day together. Marriage is a long-term commitment where two people are bound together in mutual love, trust and respect but after some time, things become mundane and couples find themselves seeking refuge in other things.

If your marriage feels boring, we got you sorted with some advice by relationship experts who suggest adding 3 sexy brilliant things to get your partner desiring you all over again. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devina Kaur, radio host and producer and the author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious, listed 3 sexy brilliant tips to add to your marriage to reignite the same spark that you had in the beginning:

1. Spend time together in active listening - To keep the spark alive, do spend more time together with your partner. You can try new places or revisit your favourite restaurant; go out to celebrate or spend cosy nights together at home. Dressing up and showing off your partner to others can add confidence and adoration to the relationship. When you go out on a date, treat it as your first date; make prolonged eye contact and practice active listening.

2. Show your love with gratitude - We all love to hear compliments, especially when it comes from our loved ones. Never shy away from showering your love and gratitude on your partner. A simple thank you note or a kiss on the cheek can put a smile on their face. Remind them how much you love them. Always keep in mind that the more we give, the more we receive.

3. Increase sexual intimacy - Our spouses should be our safe space to share our feelings including our sexual desires. Communicating regularly about your sexual needs helps you understand each other better and leads to better lovemaking. Having a healthy sex life leads to a healthy relationship. Try spicing up things in the bedroom with dirty talking or try out new positions, set up a romantic ambience and take time to know each other sexually.

Karina Calver, Trauma and Relationship Counsellor, suggested turning the heat on by doing things differently, slowing down and putting the effort so the passion in the room is orgasmic. She suggested these 3 things to add to your “sexy list”:

1. Sensual photos: Caption it in a seductive but classy way. Here’s something you can say: “This shirt of yours feels so good on me. I can’t seem to button it properly. Wanna help me? ;)”

2. Bubble bath: Bathing is relaxing and at the same time can be arousing.

3. Massage: Giving your spouse a massage is one great way to turn the heat on. Use a few drops of lavender or ylang ylang in your carrier oil (almond or jojoba).This is a perfect start to get your partner in the mood.