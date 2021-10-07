Ekta Kaul’s birthday post for her ‘first child’ is all about love

Television actor Ekta Kaul is mother to son Ved, but she is extra protective of her relationship with her sister’s son Viraaj. Ekta is often spotted sharing adorable posts from her personal diaries on her Instagram profile, and it makes us go aww. The actor’s Instagram profile is filled with pics with her son Ved Vyas and husband Sumeet Vyas.

But when it comes to Viraaj, she is overprotective. Viraaj rang in his birthday for this year on October 7. Ekta considers Viraaj as her "first child." The snippets of Viraaj’s relationship with his mausi Ekta are making her Instagram family drool like anything.

In a slew of pictures, Ekta shared multiple glimpses of her loving relationship with Viraaj, from holding him when he was born to goofing with him as he grew older. Take a look at how Ekta chills with her nephew Viraaj, in these pictures:

Ekta Kaul has often got into physical fights to claim that she and Viraaj look similar – this is the extent she can go, and further, if a plastic surgery is required to prove her love. “You are the only one, for whom I can get into a physical fight and get multiple plastic surgeries to prove to everyone that we look similar,” she wrote.

Ekta shared multiple pictures of a pint-sized Viraaj holding her finger with his entire hand. “I promise to always hold your hand as you grow. I promise to protect you. Overprotect I must say,” read an excerpt of Ekta’s post.

In one of the pictures, Ekta and Viraaj can be seen sleeping together, while in another picture, Ekta can be seen holding Viraaj in her arms while putting him to sleep. “I will always keep you in my prayers and my tender care. Always and always,” wrote Ekta.

For Viraaj, on his birthday, Ekta, who he lovingly calls Kiki mumma, has “pyaar aur pyaar (love and love)” to offer.

