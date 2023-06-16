Trends in the last few decades have shown a positive and major upswing towards the amount of money spent on beauty treatments by men and women and numerous findings have shown that aesthetic surgery or treatment made a definite impact on the self-esteem of the people and how they felt about their life or work in general. People who think they are beautiful have high self-esteem because physical attractiveness is one of the main factors of the same.

Expert on 4 ways beauty treatments improve self-esteem (Photo by Omar Medina on Pexels)

The relationship between appearance and self esteem has also been evident in the time and money spent on using makeup, spending time on applying makeup and selection of products. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, claimed, “Most women spend about an hour a day on their appearance. Cosmetic surgery especially the beauty treatments are a billion-dollar industry today and are only slated to grow in the coming decades. The reason is simple that most people who underwent a beauty treatment reported a high self esteem post the procedure.”

According to her, here is why beauty treatments improve self-esteem -

They boost their wellbeing: Even a simple treatment such as a haircut or an expert facial can boost the physical and mental happiness levels and greatly reduce stress. It is a known fact that taking time out for oneself and spending time looking after the mind and body can have a significant impact on the health of skin and hence confidence. Beauty treatments often go hand in hand with self-care practices. This confidence radiates in their interactions with others, enabling them to assert themselves, express their opinions, and take on new challenges with a positive mindset.

Physical transformation: Beauty treatments such as permanent make up, QR678 hair regrowth therapy, laser peels, Medi facials etc. give a subtle but noticeable physical transformation that is hard to miss. By addressing the specific concern in their skin care regimen, the beauty treatments help lay the insecurities regarding the appearance at rest.

Addressing insecurities: Beauty treatments can also be corrective skin care procedures such as acne and acne scar treatments, chemical peels, laser skin rejuvenation and injectables that improve the texture and appearance of the skin. Individuals gain a sense of control over their appearance, which can alleviate self-doubt and improve self-esteem.

Enhancing Personal Style: The myriad of beauty treatments gives a person a chance and freedom to explore and enhance their personal styles. They can experiment with makeup, styles, and looks and see the difference that the simple and reversible lunchtime procedure like a chemical peel can do. With confidence in their styles, they exude a sense of authenticity and confidence that positively impacts their interactions and overall perception of themselves. Beauty treatments also help boost self esteem by letting people go through their own self discovery and encourage self-expression in their personal style.

Dr Rinky Kapoor concluded, “An individual who is confident in his or her appearance, performs well in both professional and personal lives with increased social interactions and opportunities. Beauty treatments have proven to be an effective means of enhancing self-esteem and empowering individuals.”

